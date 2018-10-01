Transcript for Kelly Clarkson 'not above' spanking her children

All right, thank you, robin. To a parenting debate making a lot of headlines. Kelly Clarkson reveals she finds, quote, nothing wrong with a spanking to din Palestinian her children and this is causing quite a reaction online. Yes, it has. Kelly says she knows spanking is a tricky issue but says she feels, quote, fine about it. Take a look. Fresh off her appearance at the golden globes, Kelly Clarkson is still delighting her fans with stories of who she met that night. This cheek has been caressed by Meryl Streep. Another amazing moment tonight was that I got to meet Steve carell. ??? So soft ??? Reporter: But this morning the love so soft singer is Maki headlines for her not so soft stance when it comes to spanking. I'm not above a spanking which people aren't necessarily into. I mean I don't mean hitting her hard, I just mean a spanking. Reporter: During a radio interview with 98 the buzz in Rochester she spoke candidly about how she disciplines her kids and that she's not above spanking when dealing with temper tantrums. I warn her, hi, I'm going to spank you on your bottom if you don't stop right now. This is ridiculous. Honestly it's really helped. Now she doesn't really do that kind of stuff. Reporter: While a 2016 Gallup poll shows over half of American parents approve of spanking the American academy of pediatrics does not recommend any physical punishments saying it teaches aggressive behavior and can become ineffective if done often. For younger children aap advises appropriate time-outs. Clarkson who is also mother to 1-year-old son Remy says she's well aware of the line. I'm a well-rounded individual with a lot of character. So I think there's a fine line obviously. I believe in spanking so you might catch me spanking my child at the zoo. Reporter: Clarkson did say she is especially mindful of spavenging her children when outside her home or around others and says, quote, my parents spanked me and I'm fine. I got it too. Hand raised? Hand raised if you've been spanked. I know I've been spanked and for more on this let's bring psychiatrist Dr. Gail Saltz. Clarkson says she's not hitting her hard. Is will a spectrum? Physilly there is a spectrum. If you're hitting hard to harm, that's abuse. Light spanking is it not considered abuse in this country. So in that sense, yes, but no in the sense that any spanking is actually been shown to be not as effective as other Fors of discipline in the long haul. Maybe in the moment but not in the long haul and also shown to correlate with long-term aggressive behaviors in a kid that was spanked and even mental health issues. It makes sense because it's a lot harder and requires a lot more patience to put someone in a time-out especially if you're out in public and busy and trying to rectify bad behavior in the moment so it makes sense but earlier this morning I want to say this, we surveyed our audience and this is really interesting. Asking if it's okay to spank your kids, 20% said it was never okay. 78% said it was sometimes okay. Your thoughts. So, look, I don't want to judge Kelly Clarkson or any other mom. It is the hardest job and discipline is one of the hardest pars of it. However, it does seem to be a cultural issue in the sense that we have all this new data that says it's not effective and not good for you but it does seem to be that if you were spanked, you think it's fine. Why? Because we need to believe our parents did the right thing for us and because we're good people so do tend to employ the same techniques and spank our kids but new data should show us just as it does with other health issues like cancer, hey, there is something that maybe needs to change because, if fact, it's not working and it's not good for us. So what do you recommend for discipline as our children grow and get older? The most important thing is consistency but overall with negative reinforcement it should be nonphysical, it should be something like a time-out or taking something away of value to that child so if it's a young child maybe it's a toy. If it's an older child maybe it's a phone. It's a phone. Exactly. But being consistent about that but more important, human beings like all mammals respond to positive reinforcement more so so consistently possley reinforcing behaviors you want to see, so they did -- they said thank you or please, oh, great, that was terrific. You know, giving them attention, maybe it's a treat. But a positive thing. Attention because what kids want most of all is attention. When the attention is negative as in spanking they're going to repeat those negative behaviors. Makes sense. Dr. Saltz, thank you very much. My pleasure.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.