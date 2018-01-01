Transcript for Kelly Marie Tran, Timothee Chalamet and more rising Hollywood stars to watch in 2018

Turning now to the rising stars already making their mark on Hollywood, from the newcomer behind the blockbuster hit "Get out" to the 14-year-old sharing the silver screen with Oprah, ABC's Nick watt has the ones to watch in 2018 and we're watching you right now, Nick. Happy new year. Happy new year to you, Lara. There has been a lot of talk about bringing more much-needed diversity to tinseltown and our industry watchers say that diversity is very evident amongst the up and comers that we're seeing right now poised on the precipice of stardom. I need help. Reporter: "Star wars" is the star maker these days. Think Daisy Ridley and John boyega. Next up, Kelly Marie Tran. She bagged the biggest new role. I can name every single persln in this film. I felt like I went to an epic acting school. From nothing to "Star wars" is someone worth paying attention to. Reporter: Timothy shalamay in "Call me by your name" and in "Lady bird". We're definitely going to be seeing him around the award circuit. I'm known to be quite vexing. Reporter: While we're talking Oscar love, we must talk Margot Robb Robbie. You probably heard of her, but she's about to go stratosphere. We also judge on presentation. She's proven she can play anything. Reporter: As can star of this summer's surprise smash "Get out". We remember his face with the tears. It's become a meme all over the internet. "A wrinkle in time", our youngest hot property. I've never done this big of a film before. Storm Reid is only 14 but she is the lead in "A wrinkle in time". Reporter: Then this star of critical hit box office "Caesar" alongside Clooney. Shy when I chatted to the cast. You hope to work with people like as high of a level as you possibly can. And when you can't? When you can't, you settle. Everyone walked out of that film saying who is this guy, he looks like an old Hollywood movie star. Reporter: He just landed the role of youthful Han solo. But caveat time. This is just a list that we put together. Our hunch is no one in L.A. Truly really knows how this fickle entertainment business works and the line between so hot and so not can be very thin. Lara. 100% true, Nick. Anybody that didn't make the list that you now would like to share? Yes. Yes. La Keefe Stanfield, a stunning performance in "Get out." Also, a 7-year-old Brooklyn prince who might win an Oscar for "The Florida project." She says she wants to be the first girl president. Love her even more. And you. Nick watt, thank you. Happy new year.

