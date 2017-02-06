Transcript for Conway won't say whether Trump believes global warming is a hoax

Let's talk about it with kellyanne Conway. Welcome back. Thank you, George. So why was Jared Kushner meeting with the Russian banker? Jared said he'll be willing to share any information he has and made that clear and looks forward to doing that. There seems to be a discrepancy. The white house saying he was talking about Russian relations, yes, Russian relation, did they discuss sanction, the Russians are saying, no, this is private business. We're going to trust that. I mean, I would refer you to the comments of former acting deputy CIA director Mike Morell. He served under president Obama and said so far all H hears are media reports about what intelligence officials say and that it's been his experience that the media often get those wrong. That they're relying upon a chain of reporting that is -- I'm just asking you what he talked about. Well, Jared, he's been willing to cooperate and he's willing to go and say what he knows, but I think there's so much speculation out there and usually gone through a negative lens. Let's give him a chance to say what he know. That's what I was trying to ask you. You're not prepared to say what he was talking about right now. No. On the issue of James Comey will the president invoke executive privilege or does he want former director Comey to testify before congress. We'll watch with the rest of the world. The last time he testified unoath the FBI had to scurry to correct it. He was off by hundreds of thousands in his count, his sworn testimony count of the number of information -- the number of e-mails huma abedin sent to her husband Anthony Weiner. So the president will not invoke executive privilege. The president will make that decision, but, look, we want to refer everybody to what deputy attorney general rod Rosenstein said about James Comey, because Rosenstein, he has direct authority over the FBI director and he came on the job after being confirmed 94-6 in the U.S. Senate after serving as president Obama's U.S. Attorney in Maryland and coming on the job he went and looked at the investigation about the way Mr. Comey handled Hillary Clinton's e-mail investigation and he concluded that it really hurt the morale and the integrity of the department. Go and read the letter. Everyone can see it and talked about how Mr. Comey tried to usurp the justice department, and he didn't like the fact he held a press conference -- The president decided to fire him before he got that memo from Rosenstein. He said he was thinking about that for awhile and that is true. Saw that testimony a few Wednesdays ago, was very unimpressed. You know how the president feels about director Comey and director Comey in his good-bye letter clearly said he has long believed a president has the right to fire an FBI director for any reason or for no reason so that is the president's right. In addition and independent of that his deputy attorney general whose job it is to oversee the FBI director had concluded much the same thing. He said that the morale and the integrity of the department had been compromised and one of the only thing that unites people of diverse viewpoints is their dissatisfaction with the way Mr. Comey handled the end of the Clinton e-mail investigation. At that time the president also suggested he had tapes of his conversations with Mr. Comey. Does he have those tapes? Is he going to release themmy. I won't comment on that. When director Comey goes to testify that will be a clarifying moment. I would repeat in his most recent sworn testimony had to be corrected almost immediately. He was off by hundreds of thousands in his projected calculation but it's more important to have somebody testify under oath, frankly, than to have his friends and his former colleagues out there speaking to the media, not under oath. We will all be watching on Thursday. The president says he wants to renegotiate this Paris climate accord. We saw the leaders of Germany, France, Italy, U.N. Officials say it cannot be renegotiated. The president said many things yesterday. Most fundamentally the president said as he always has, George, that his first responsibility is to Americans, their interest, their jobs and economic growth here. Why should we frontload so much of the burden in this agreement to the detriment of the American worker all the projections say we would have a decline in some of the key sectors where men and women rely on for their livelyhood, cement, paper, natural gas, coal. Why are we doing that and yet letting India and China get off scot-free? When this was originally negotiated -- They're making commitments to reduce their emissions as well. It's pretty unimpressive and would go back and look because I have at many of the outcry by the environmentalists when it was originally negotiated. So many complained that this actually would not have a statistically significant impact on carbon emission reduction and yet China and India were not being forced or persuaded to conform their behavior. This is about protecting the American worker and protecting American jobs. Final question -- ? Renegotiating a better deal. Does he still believe global warming is a hoax. He believes in clean water, clean air and made cheer what he doesn't believe which is that the U.S. Government should stay in an agreement that gives us too much of the financial burden, too much risk to these industries where the coal miners, people who work in cement and paper, people who looked in the eye in place after place and city after city while he was running -- Does he believe global warping is a hoax. He believes in clean air, clean water, a clean environment and believes we have to negotiate better deals for this country and that there is a balance between environmental protection and economic -- I'll ask one more time. Does he believe it is a hoax. You should ask him that and I hope you have a chance. I do too. We'll have more Sunday on "This week."

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.