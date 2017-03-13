Transcript for Kellyanne Conway reacts to attorney general firings, wiretapping claim

Thanks, Cecilia. Joined by white house counselor kellyanne Conway. Welcome back to "Gma." Pretty explosive with the Bergen record. Any evidence at all that the CIA techniques revealed by wikileaks were used against trump tower? The president is just happy that the investigation now includes this aspect that the house select intelligence committees and the house and senate are going to have this as part of their very tattenuated Russia campaign. The articles from this past week where it is revealed that one can be surveilled in any number of techniques through microwave, cameras, televisions. I wasn't talking about anything specific. Do you know whether the trump tower was wiretapped and you answered with that. Why would you make a suggestion like that without any evidence. I wasn't making a suggestion about trump tower. That's what you were asked. About I answered him about surveilling generally. But you have no evidence that that kind of surveillance was used against trump tower. I have no evidence but that's why there is an investigation in congress. That's particularly what investigations are for and I would note director Comey asked the department of justice to make a comment. He hasn't made a comment and I noticed yesterday congressman Schiff said he would ask Comey about had. You say you have no evidence for these. I have no evidence for these and that answer has nothing to do with what the president said last week. Let's move on to health care. The president is promising insurance to everyone. We're what sitting the cbo report and I know the white house has questions about it. You said back? January right here on "Gma" that those who are relying on coverage will not lose it. That promise stands. Yes, it does, in fact, there are 20 million people just last year who decided they didn't want to access Obamacare, in fact, 6.5 million of them paid a penalty and that ends under Obamacare -- under the repeal and replace. People no longer pay the penalty, the taxes, the mandates. You had other people asking for an undue hardship waiver which I assume they were granted. Prompted they could keep their plan and doctor were told a big lie and premiums are spiraling out of control. Five states and 1,021 counties in this country where you can only access one insurance provider. That's not a choice. And so -- and it's actually in a downward spiral. Unsustainable and unaffordable. I think the people who receive health care through medicaid, people who receive it through employers which is many people in this country, they'll continue to have it as they're used to it now but trying to equalize the tax treatment for the farmers and small business owners and mechanics who cannot pool together to access health insurance. You mentioned medicaid. There will be pretty big cutbacks, over $370 million in cutbacks under the president's bill in the tex ten years. You'll receive tax candidates F if you're on medicaid now. If you are on it you can expect to continue to receive your health insurance through medicaid and you'll get tax credits that allow you to buy insurance that may be more customary for you. I don't think certain people are looking for maternity care of a certain age or gender, for example, so with more competition and more choices in the market which we currently just lack, you will have an opportunity to buy care that fits you. I was talking to Republican senator Tom cotton of Arkansas yesterday on "This week." He's lobbying against this bill right now warning house members to the to walk the maplank saying this they'll lose the house if -- I'm not thinking about the next election but the millions who don't have care and coverage and want to and need it and were expecting it through Obamacare. The other thing I would note senator cotton also said that there's major carpentry work to be done so he was hopeful that something can pass and the president this entire last week, George, has been inviting people into the white house, working the phone, doing what leaders do, listening, negotiating, being a decision maker, being a deal maker and he is taking all those inputs. If people have ideas how to improve the bill he is listening to that, he and the vice president are doing that I noted the democratic party comes up with no ideas. It's resist, obstruct, they're not even coming up with anything that might be workable to try to -- They said they're willing to fix Obamacare if it's not repealed. At least they're admitting that it needs a major fix. How do you plug awe the shows and patchwork something that's not worked for many Americans. Certainly there are people on the exchange that are happy and can continue doing that. The five principals he laid out, make sure there is a smooth transition for those already on the he can change but millions and millions of others, some of them have an insurance card and literally can't use it. That's the worst of all possible outcomes you're told we checked the box with you, you have health insurance coverage but you don't have care because you can't afford the premiums and you can't afford the deductible. Kellyanne Conway, thanks very much. Thanks. The white house on that preet bharara firing offering no explanation for the president's change of heart from November to today saying this was routine resignation of all U.S. Attorney. Nothing more than that. All right.

