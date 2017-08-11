Now Playing: CMA Awards: Kelsea Ballerini

Now Playing: Kelsea Ballerini, Arsenio Hall Talk 'Greatest Hits'

Now Playing: Kelsea Ballerini performs 'I Hate Love Songs' live from Nashville

Now Playing: Kelsea Ballerini rocks out to her hit song 'Unapologetically'

Now Playing: Kelsea Ballerini performs 'Roses' live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Catching up with Kelsea Ballerini live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Mark Wahlberg said Mel Gibson was the 'only guy' to pull off playing his dad

Now Playing: 'Grey's Anatomy' stars reflect on reaching landmark 300th episode

Now Playing: 2 CMA Award winners announced live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Inside the recovery center where celebrities seek treatment for sex addiction

Now Playing: Celebs and comedians hit the red carpet for the 11th annual Stand Up for Heroes event

Now Playing: CMA Awards: Old Dominion

Now Playing: CMA Awards: Granger Smith

Now Playing: CMA Awards: Cam

Now Playing: CMA Awards: Brett Eldredge

Now Playing: CMA Awards: Reba McEntire

Now Playing: CMA Awards: Lady Antebellum

Now Playing: CMA Awards: Garth Brooks

Now Playing: CMA Awards: Kane Brown