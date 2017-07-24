‘CMA Fest’ co-host Kelsea Ballerini performs 'Unapologetically' at 'GMA'

The award-winning singer/songwriter and co-host of “CMA Fest” sang the title track off her new album in the "GMA" studio in Times Square. “CMA Fest” airs Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
3:41 | 07/24/17

