Transcript for Ken Starr reacts to James Comey's testimony

For more we're joined by the independent counsel who investigated Bill Clinton, Ken Starr. Thank you for joining us this morning. I want to start out by putting yourself in Robert Mueller's shoes. You've been there before. As laugh week's Comey testimony and the president's response, would you be investigating possible obstruction of justice? Oh, you have to look at everything. In light of what the director said in his testimony, you've got to analyze it. So, the short answer is you gather all the facts, you assess all the facts it looks as if it is going to be, George, a he said versus a he said situation but, yeah, you have to look at everything. He said/he said. Do you think James Comey would lie under oath? I'm not going to say anyone is lying. People have different recollections of the very same conversation. The key, though, is what even if the president said what the director said he said, does that, in fact, consty statute either obstruction of justice or another crime? And I don't think it's even close at this stage. We shall see. There is a requirement of corrupt intent. Moreover the word hope, even though it was taken by the director as a directive was not acted upon by the director as if he had been given an order. Can I stop you there -- Also say this, George -- the director -- Doesn't the fact that the president kicked everyone else out of the room, the attorney general, the vice president and his staff at least suggest corrupt intent? Not necessarily corrupt intent. It suggests unwisdom, we're using trump tower methodology here to carry on business in Washington. That's unwise. I just don't think at this stage we're anywhere near a crime, nonetheless, we have to investigate it. That's what Mueller, Bob Mueller who is a great man and a terrific lawyer, honest is the day is long is going to be doing. I will say this, for the director of the FBI to feel as if he's been given a directive he should have immediately reported that at a minimum to the inspector general and called the white house counsel. He should have said I believe I am being directed to do something that's utterly inappropriate. He did not take any of the steps that a ream director of the FBI in my judgment would have taken. You say Robert Mueller is honest as the day is long. You have some of the president's defenders now calling the whole investigation into question because of Mueller's friendship with James Comey. Newt Gingrich thinks it's going to be a witch-hunt. Do you think Mueller is compromised by his relationship with Comey? No, I don't think that there is a legitimate concern about Bob Mueller. He has decades of very distinguished record of complete integrity. In Washington, D.C. People know one another. It's just the way it is. But Bob Mueller has the integrity and the ability to make judgments to call them as he sees them. He will be a very fair umpire plus the check and balance, George, of the senate intelligence committee which is very ably chaired by senator burr, senator Warren. That seems to be doing a superb job, as well. I spoke with one of the president's attorneys yesterday who didn't refuse to rule out the possibility that the president at some point might direct his deputy attorney general rod Rosenstein to fire Bob Mueller. What would that mean? It would be a very serious action but it would again depend on the facts. What is it that Bob Mueller did that would justify this sort of thing. Firing presidential prosecutors tends not to work as we learned from watergate so it would be very wise to allow the special counsel to do his work. You'll see he is the one person in Washington we're not hearing from. He has his head down. He's doing his job. He's assembled by the way a fantastic team. That is a great, great team of complete professionals, so let's let him do his job. Finally we had the lawsuit from the attorneys general of Maryland and washington,.c. About those foreign payments to the president's corporation. They say it's a violation of the emoluments clause. How serious a charge is this to president trump? You got to take any litigation seriously but allegations are allegations. Now, in my 40 years of practicing law, I've seen a lot of allegations that have blown up in smoke. Ken Starr, thanks very much for your time this morning. My pleasure.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.