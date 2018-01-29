Transcript for Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars win big at 2018 Grammys

Hope you had a good weekend. Think Bruno Mars did. Six grammys last night. Incredible. Jay Z was nominated for eight awards. Didn't take home any of those. He's going to remember this. As we all are going to witness. There's blue ivy, 6 years old. Shushing mom and dad. Calling the shots. She wanted to hear what is going on. Sthat's exactly what my daughter Harper does. Did she just shush them? He's only 6. They got a lifetime of that. A big night for women in the music business as well. Making a powerful statement on the red carpet and on the stage. Chris Connelly was there for it all. Hey, Chris. Reporter: Hey, good morning, Michael. State of the musical union. At its return to New York City, the grammyss' every moment seemed to be fraught with significance. Supercharged statements that inter twined the personal and the political. ??? There's not enough to share this ??? Reporter: Impassions performances from women dominating the 60th grammy awards. ??? Cause you brought the flames and you put me through hell ??? Reporter: Kesha joined by a host of female vocalists for her song, praying. ??? Praying ??? ??? I'm so tired ??? Reporter: Telling her painful story in powerful words and music. Sharing deeply felt embraces afterwards. Moving the crowd. Many wearing Wyatt roses in me too solidarity. And to those who would dare try and silence us, we offer you two words. Time's up. Reporter: On a night when the conversation was on time's up and me too, reaction coming in swiftly about the mostly male winners. Sza, Lorde. Kesha all losing out. Alessia CARA, the only woman to take home a major award. Causing grammys so male to trend. Also Camila Cabello, of the song and city Havana. I'm a proud Cuban Mexican immigrant. Born if eastern half van Na. Standing in front of you on the grammys stage in New York City. And all I know is just like dreams, these kids can't be forgotten and are worth fighting for. Reporter: Host James corden finding laughs, recruiting famous faces. Including snoop. Cher. And even Hillary Clinton for a spoken word performance of the trump bio "Fire and fury". The food was safely premade. That's it. Got it. That's the one. You think so? The grammy is in the bag? Yes. Reporter: Top awards of the night go to Bruno Mars. Look at me, pop. I'm at the grammys right now. Reporter: His performance of finesse threw it back to the glory days of "In living color." ??? Baby ??? Reporter: With cardi B crushing it before her hometown crowd. ??? Reporter: With the show back in the big apple for the first time in 15 years, u2 took full advantage, at magic hour along the Hudson river. ??? Get out on your own way ??? ??? sugar coat it for you ??? Reporter: And Kendrick Lamar who began the night with a six-minute-plus dazzlingly creative performance. ??? Reporter: Ending it with five grammys. No end of the night honors for Kendrick Lamar. That is a post grammy story line. I saw some pushback to the book reading from team trump. From Nikki Haley. Too much politics. Not even went for that, I guess, at the grammys. A lot on stage all the way. A lot of that going on. I will say the Hillary Clinton thing did surprise me. She's a free citizen. She can do whatever she wants to do. I'm surprised we haven't seen a tweet from president trump on that so far. Wait for it.

