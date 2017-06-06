Transcript for Kevin Hart talks becoming a dad for third time, reveals life lessons from book

everybody. And we have a great audience here this morning. But what happens when we're not up here? Take a look. Some kids tried to take over. Ah. That is Aidan and Reese and I hear they did such a great job. Got the laugh. That laugh again. But I heard they did such a great job that a few of us may not be here tomorrow. Also this morning, we've got one of the funniest hardest working men in Hollywood here. He was the highest paid comedian last year and now adding author to his resume with a new book. Everyone, please welcome the one, the only Kevin hart. Hello, hello. How are you? Mwah. So good to see you again. How are you? I'm good. Hello, hello. Hello. Oh, man. Hey, first of all -- Y'all about to have these kids interview me? I didn't know where you were going. What's up, man? Welcome to the show. Congratulations, man, you have a baby on the way. I do. I do. Yes. My boys can still swim, yeah, yeah. Still got something in there. We got you a little something, man. From us at "Gma." This is for me or the baby. The baby. All right, just checking. Once he's able to talk, we gotta too. My first interview will be on "Gma." He's talking and still wearing this, something happened. That baby is a genius. This is going to be your third baby. Yeah, man. Are you ready to have a baby right now. No, absolutely not. No. I tried to actually tell her, like -- I kept buying dogs, I held off for a long time. Every time she brought a baby up I just showed up with a dog. What about this dog. Want the dog? So eventually she was like, no like I want to have a kid and I was like, but I got two kids. We married. My kids are your kids and she's like they grown. I want new ones. Talk about my kids like they're used cars. All right. No, I get it. You're absolutely right. I want to have a baby so we decided to have a baby. We actually planned it. That's great. That's great. I don't know you I did that. I did that. You also wrote a book. DI write a book. I wrote a good book. I know. Yeah, yeah. Yeah. It is getting incredible praise. I'll read one. Many quotes here. Before reading this book I was an unemployed loser sleeping on my pom's couch. Now I'm living the life of my dreams all thanks to Kevin hart written by Kevin hart, professional athlete. All the other praise comes from Kevin hart somewhat funny comedian. Kevin hart award winning arc and Kevin hart life coach and ladies man. Those are different versions of myself that gave the book the -- gave the book the just dues it deserves. How did you get him to write the blurbs. I'm good at going third person on my book. Kevin thinks this is genius. That's good. On a more serious note, you actually dedicate this book to your mom. Yes, I do. She passed several years ago. She hasn't wabl to see you become the highest paid comedian in the world. What would she have made of this. She wasn't able to see it physically, spiritually I do believe my mother is very much still present. That's my angel, I think that there's been a lot of moments in my life after my mom has passed where I was faced with adversity or, you know, faced with a door that seemed like it wasn't going to slam in my face able to make it through those moments because of a smile I knew I had over me. I always felt protected so this book is dedicated to her for major reasons. I'm the man I am today because of my mom. I am very much a hard worker and adamant about accomplishing goals that I set because I was taught to not start anything you didn't finish. You know, I don't get to be this sexy without my mom. You know, these are things -- these are things that you got to love her for. You know. You grew up in a tough enablenab neighborhood and it was thanks to her you stayed on the straight and narrow. She was worse than any gang you could think of. You know what it was like, like it's a difference because now, you know, parents, we're not the same when it comes to being physical with kids. You know, I think social media has changed everything. Like I went to punch my son in the chest and I saw people looking and I -- I just gave him a hug. I just gave him a hug. I love you, boy. Give me a hug. Y'all got that right. Y'all got me saying love on those cameras, right? But back then they didn't have that. So, you know, my mom wouldn't hesitate to knock my head off, whatever, whatever she could find. I remember my mom threw a cup at the back of my head and it hit me and she was like do something again, it's going to be a bigger cup. But that -- that cup was too much. But now you can't do the same, man, but she was very serious about just keeping me on the straight and narrow, man. He did a great job. She did an amazing job. And you're keeping us on the trait and narrow. If you want to read the book it's mandatory to read the introduction. You have to. You have to read the introduction. There are three words you must know. Here's why, okay, and when you read the book because I know you all will, you need to know these three words. What, huh and okay. Because when you read the book a lot of times you only go, what, like because you won't believe I said what I said and then you go, huh? And then you're going to have to accept and go, okay. And then you'll keep going so like it's -- it's the breakdown. I the breakdown of the book. One of the stories you share is about accepting an award at a swim team dinner. Yes. In high school and was that the beginning of your road as a comedian. This is -- that was the first moment where I got to see that I can -- I can perform. I swam pretty much all through my young life. I think from the age of 9 through the end of high school I was on the swim team. Swim team is called pr, Philadelphia department of recreation and wrote a movie about it. Did very well. Nobody even knew I was on the swim team because I wasn't good. All these other kids were overachie overachievers. Junior olympic trial, olympic trial, amazing. At this banquet this is where everybody got to get their awards, graduating. I got a participant award which is basically like let's just throw kev something, I get the award and everybody has speeches. I wrote no speech. And I got up and I just talked about my lack of commitment to the team and how much I underachieved and I apologized. Bringing the team down, it's been me all these years that's held us back. I was like, and the parents are laughing, my mom actually laughing like I saw my mom laughing but that's the first time that I really like just went off the cuff and I was like, this is a spotlight. This is what I enjoy and I didn't know the definition of a comedian or how to go about it but that was definition the first inkling I found in myself I could do it. When you decided to become a comedian, some tough rooms you had to perform in. What is the craziest thing to happen to you? By far Atlantic City. A guy threw a Buffalo wing at me and hit me. Buffalo wing. Saucy Buffalo wing, hit me right in the cheek, a little bit of the sauce got in my eye, I cried a little bit and tried to be a man about it. Who threw it because I'm a man about mine. The guy stood up he was big. I just want us as people to get along. I just got off the stage. We saw the peacemaker right there. Is this true, I heard in Dwayne Johnson runs for president, you're going to challenge him? Just out of spite, yes. Yes. Just -- What about -- I don't want to do anything next to him. I think he would look stupid in one of those. I would do it just out of spite to put a dent in his campaign. Because you have "Jumanji" coming out. He was always pranking you on set. D.J. Plays way too much, man. I don't like animals. We were in Hawaii in the jungle and he just kept like -- they had centipedes all over the place, you get bit by one, it's over like they're not poisonous but in my mind it's over. So nobody would see them. I don't know why -- I'm the only one kept seeing them, centipede, I kept on spotting them so like the prop guy hgs to come and get them out of there. I was like you don't got to kill them just throw them on the other side of the island. They're like this big and they bite you. They bite you. Leave a nasty scar so he started getting spiders because a lot of scenes we got to tart off laying down in the jungle because the guys would do the stunt, we go to pick up where they end like we did it and laying on the ground and he put something in my ear and they were rolling so -- put something -- action and he start doing it. I'm like, centipede in my ear! Hey. Like that's him laughing. That's him laughing. I'm like centipede in my ear. Yeah. You're successful for a reason. The walk in a room and the room brightens up. Dag gone right. I couldn't even make that up. I like how you did. That's a life lesson, okay. People, this book is absolutely amazing. I put my blood, sweat and tears into it. I'm big on information. I think that we all could use it because we could all be kesful. Dag gone it, get it. You like to refer to yourself in third person. Read yourself out. Well, you know what, let me tell you something about Kevin's book, I can't make this up. It is out right now, okay. You go get it. Why? Because at the end of the day information is valuable and here's what I provide. I provide that on a very high level. Go get it, guys.

