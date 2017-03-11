Transcript for Kevin Spacey faces new allegations from 'House of Cards' crew

Turning to new allegations, though against Kevin spacey. Eight people who work on "House of cards" reportedly accusing the star of sexual harassment saying it created a toxic work environment. ABC's linsey Davis is here with more on that. Good morning, linsey. Reporter: Good morning. These eight people are all coming forward anonymously saying' they ferret tri because but describe the set of "House of cards" as a toxic environment for young men who had to interact with spacey in any capacity. New sexual misconduct allegations this morning against Kevin spacey from the set of his hit show "House of cards." Honesty is your best defense and offense. Reporter: Eight new accusers speaking anonymously to CNN say the two-time academy award winner's behavior was predatory and claim it involved nonconsensual touching and crude comments targeting somemembers. One former production assistant said he assaulted him in a car when he was tanked with driving him to set. The new allegations against Kevin spacey raise the question as to whether there will be both criminal and civil charges filed. Reporter: Overnight mrc, the production company behind "House of cards" said we are deeply troubled to learn about these new allegations concerning Kevin spacey's interaction with members of the crew. The company revealed that one crew member did make a complaint against spacey for a specific remark and gesture in 2012 and Mr. Spacey willingly participated in a training process to resolve the issue. Netflix had already suspended production on "House of cards" after recent accusations from actor Anthony Rapp who told buzzfeed that spacey made a sexual advance toward him when he was just 14 years old. Spacey said he didn't remember the encounter with Rapp but apologized for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior. His representative confirms spacey is now seeking unspecified treatment. This as Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein could potentially face criminal charges on new rape allegations in New York. The NYPD says they are investigating claims Weinstein assaulted "Boardwalk empire" actress on two occasions in 2010. The actress alleges the first assault happened after the movie mogul offered to dive her home. One inside her apartment she said he forced himself on her. The NYPD has two active investigations going on foo Weinstein. Weinstein's representative says any allegations of nonconsensual sex are unequivocally denied about Mr. Weinstein. As for spacey, the agency that represented him and his public bliss have parted ways with the actor. The future of the show remains up in the air but the production company says they have now created an anonymous complaint hotline that they're providing counselors and legal advisers for all of the members of the crew. So far reaching. Thank you, linsey.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.