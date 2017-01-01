Transcript for Key Court Battles to Expect in 2017

Thanks for throwing me under the bus. A number of high profile cases as we head into 2017 and ABC news sunny Hostin has the names of the folks who will have their day in court. Good morning. Well, from celebrities to documentary U subjies to subjects. They are the crimes that dominated the headlines in 2016. Rocking Hollywood. A big year that turned binge watchers into crime solvers. This is a prepaid call from -- Adnan Syed. Captivated millions since the podcast "Serial." Recounting 17-year-old Syed's arrest and conviction for the 1999 murder for his high school ex-girlfriend. He was sentenced to life behind bars but has always maintained his innocence. It is what it is. If someone believes me or not. I have no control over utd. The 34-year-old is getting another chance. A judge granting him a retrial, on hold in the appellate courts. The Netflix documentary series turned millions into arm chair detectives. Commons sense all point to one person. The new year comes with new hope for Steven Ary to try to get his conviction of Theresa hallbock overturned with a new high powered attorney by his side. We're going to get to the bottom of who killed Theresa hallbock. Then there's millionaire Robert durst, the focus of HBO's "The jinx." Kill them all. As that aired, durst was arrested for the 2000 shooting death of his friend Berman. Durst told Los Angeles prosecutors in March 2015, I just didn't really, really, really think that I was going to end up arrested. Also, he allegedly claimed he was intoxicated throughout the taping of the hit HBO mini series saying I was on meth, I was on meth the whole time, it should have been obvious. The trial is expected to take place in Los Angeles later this year. He has pleaded not guilty. And quite possibly the most sensational case of 2017 is the trial of America's dad, bill Cosby. For years beamed into our living rooms as the patriarch of the huxle basketball family. Former temple university employee Andrea constand alleges he drugged and molested her at his Pennsylvania home in 2004. Prosecutors want 13 of his 50 accusers to testify. They say to show Cosby had a signature pattern of behavior that spanned decades. Cosby's attorneys claiming that his failing eyesight and age rend earning him unfit. His attorneys have denied the allegations from these women. Trial is set to begin this summer. So many of them. So many. And there's sergeant Bo Bergdahl who has been charged with -- Court Marshall. Yes. Leaving his fellow soldiers over in Afghanistan. What do we know about this? We know it's set in April, 2017. And I think what he's very interesting is that one of the charges, this charge that he de deserted his fellow soldiers he's looking at a possible life sentence. The attorneys have asked president Obama to pardon him. I don't think that's going to happen. He's only pardoned 70 people. I suspect that he will do to trial. Sunny Hostin, you're going to have a busy year. I am, right? So many -- The legal nerd in me is very excited. A lot to talk about on "The view." That's true. Let's take a look at the new

