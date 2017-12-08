Key witness testifies in Taylor Swift groping trial

More
The former girlfriend of David Mueller, who is accused of groping Taylor Swift, testified she didn't see Mueller do anything wrong.
1:49 | 08/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Key witness testifies in Taylor Swift groping trial

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49174888,"title":"Key witness testifies in Taylor Swift groping trial","duration":"1:49","description":"The former girlfriend of David Mueller, who is accused of groping Taylor Swift, testified she didn't see Mueller do anything wrong.","url":"/GMA/video/key-witness-testifies-taylor-swift-groping-trial-49174888","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.