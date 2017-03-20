Transcript for Kidnapping victim speaks out about escaping from the trunk of her own car

When can I walk out of the house without a jacket. New details about that 25-year-old's amazing escape jumping out of a trunk as her kidnapper drove away. ABC's gio Benitez is here with how she managed to break free. This is quite the story. Just incredible, Amy. Good morning. This young woman was held at gunpoint after coming home from work forced into that trunk and now she says her insulin pump helped her escape. A jaw-dropping moment caught on tape. 25-year-old Brittany Diggs escaping from her kidnapping by clawing her way out of the truck of this car at a gas station in Alabama. Surveillance cameras captured her rushing inside the station and the owner called the police. Now a friend of Diggs is speaking out for the first time on this go fund me page about how Brittany Diggs freed herself. She says it was all thanks to the light from her insulin pump. Janice Robinson writing on this page that with the help of her insulin pump she was able to find the lever, jump out and save her life. According to the page, the goal is to help Diggs raise money to move because she no longer feels safe at home. Robinson writing this stranger took everything from her, Brittany has nothing to lose but also nothing to come back. Now, the good news is if this happens to you shouldn't need any light because every car built since 2002 as a flow in the dark release handle for exactly this reason. As for the kidnapper, Michael, this morning we know he's still at large. Wow. I hope they catch him soon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.