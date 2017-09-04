Transcript for 5 kids injured in inflatable bounce-house incident

Thank you, Adrienne. Terrifying moments at a church carnival. A bounce house and slide going airborne with several children inside the thing. Stephanie Ramos has the story. Reporter: A terrifying scene at a carnival in South Carolina. They're all juveniles. Get out here. Get out here, get out here. Reporter: Two inflatables, a slide, and a bounce house swept up in H the wind. Children are inside. Call 911. Reporter: Little anniah Warren, escaping. My friend was in the bounce house. I was covering my eyes when it happened. Reporter: Warren's friend, among the kids thrown out of the house. Right before it went into traffic. It's so hard to describe an image you won't be able to get out of your mind. Reporter: In mid flight, the other inflatable, an empty slide ramming into power lines as rescuers race to help. One of these amumt rides got airborne. Tapping the power lines. I was saying it was okay. Reporter: In a statement on Facebook, the church hosting the carnival saying they are praying for the injured. This is not the first time a bounce house takes off. In 015, a water spouts spins into a bounce house on a Florida beach. A year earlier in uptate new York, this inflatable house flew 20 feet in the air. All three children inside, falling out. If you have kids, you know they will gravitate to a bounce house. Industry experts say parents don't have to rule them out altogether. Remember wind is the number one enemy of an inflatable. Kit make it dangerous. So if it's a windy day, is a no way to your kids. Just reinforces my instinct to never let my son leave the house. Probably not a good strategy. Stephanie, great to have you in-studio. Thank you. Also this morning, a battle

