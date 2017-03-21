Transcript for Kiefer Sutherland on playing the president on 'Designated Survivor'

Sutherland and is the executive producer of "Designated survivor." He sat down with Paula Faris to talk about it. From unlikely president -- You are now the president of the United States. Reporter: To that shocking moment that had audiences on edge. You are lucky to be alive. There is a traitor in the white house. I'm not going to find him by just sitting here. Reporter: Kiefer Sutherland's role as president Kirkman on "Designated survivor" finds him suddenly thrust into the presidency while balancing life as a nurturing husband and father. I'm not going to die for this. Is dad scared? Dad is not scared of anything. Reporter: A stark contrast to the political operative he played on "24." A change in character for a lot of your fans that know you as jack Bauer, now you're president Kirkman. In real life Kiefer, who are you more like. Hopefully there's some similarities with both. Both of these characters were confronted with a circumstance that was almost unwinnable. And yet they engage. There is a commitment with both of them to serve. They just have very different skill sets. So what jack can do with a knife or gun, president Kirkman can actually do with a pen or his oratory skills in we cannot live in fear. We will not live in fear. I'm attract to any kind of character that's willing to sacrifice a great deal of themself to do the right thing and I think Tom Kirkman as president is trying to do that. That kind of who you are in real life. Would you consider yourself an altruist. It isn't like me to say something that grand but something we all aspire to be and I think that is the better side of human nature. ??? ??? can't stay away ??? Reporter: Another side of Kiefer that of a country music star writing and producing original songing and touring with his band. This isn't just a small part of your life but a very big part. My interest as an actor is to tell stories and the music I have written over the years has been kind of an extension of that so when I get breaks from "Designated survivor," I try and take as many opportunities as I can to just play shows, small bars, small theaters. We have a large audience but we also have a small set and we'd love for you to perform on "Gma." One day I would love that. Thank you. Come on back. Cheers. You can see "Designated

