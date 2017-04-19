Transcript for 3 killed in Fresno shooting believed to be hate crime

We'll move on to that deadly shooting spree in California. A suspect in custody accused of killing three white men because of their race. ABC's kayna Whitworth is on the scene for us there in Fresno with details. Good morning, kayna. Reporter: Robin, good morning. Police are saying this was a hate crime solely based on race. That Kori Ali Muhammad wanted to kill as many white men as he could. This was the gunman that went on a deadly shooting spree in broad daylight. Fresno. We're getting reports of multiple gunshots. Reporter: Kori Ali Muhammad firing 16 shots allegedly in less than 2 minutes at 4 different locations killing three white men Tuesday morning. We're going to need to get more units. We just got another call in of six shots fired. Reporter: He first opened fire on a pg&e truck shooting and killing the passenger, 34-year-old Zachary Randall, married of father of two new employee with his first ridealong with the company and the suspect firing at but missing a nearby resident only to kill two more men before police apprehended him. He made spontaneous statements. I dit. I shot them. Reporter: Two months ago he posted in video of a song to YouTube. ??? Death and destruction murder and mayhem ??? Reporter: He yelled out Ali akbar as he was seated in the back of the patrol car. They believe this shooting was a hate crime and not related to terrorism. Based on the information we have been provided this is solely based on race. Reporter: Police say Muhammad is also responsible for murdering another man last week. 25-year-old Carl Williams, a security guard at a nearby motel. Muhammad allegedly telling police he wasn't going to jail for shooting a security guard and was going to try and kill as many people as possible. Police charging him with four counts of murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon saying the night he killed that unarmed security guard he also tried to kill his partner but simply ran out of ammo. Robin. Such a horrible story. Have they recovered the murder weapon? Reporter: Yeah, robin, police are saying after the shooting spree yesterday Muhammad threw the gun into a pile of clothes. So they've been unable to find it at this point. Again, they do believe he used the same gun to kill the security guard and go on that deadly shooting rampage yesterday. All right, kayna, thank you.

