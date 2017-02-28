Transcript for At least 3 killed after small plane slams into homes

We turn to these incredible images coming out of southern California this morning. After a plane crashed into a neighborhood on its way back from a cheerleading event and ABC's kayna Whitworth is in Riverside with the story. Good morning, kayna. Reporter: Michael, good morning. Just a horrifying scene out here after a plane carrying four passengers and a pilot crashed into these homes behind me. You can see they're actually still smoldering this morning. Neighbors saying that when it happened, their homes actually shook and when they opened their doors to help, they were overcome by a rush of heat from the flames. Is everybody safe? Reporter: These are the horrifying images of a deadly plane crash in southern California. The plane hit a residence and the residence is on fire. Reporter: The plane carrying a group home from a cheerleading competition at disneyland struck two homes in this residential area. In this surveillance video you can see the plane suddenly falling from the sky. Then flames erupt and billowing smoke. I heard a big, loud like boom. I looked outside my window and turned and it was like flames in the air, everything. Reporter: Neighbors say one was able to flee the burning home. We see this lady crawling, half her clothes were on fire and said I need help. Reporter: Bystanders rushing to her side as rescue crews begin pouring in. I have one patient. We've got four victims that were in the airplane. We're checking for -- Reporter: Firefighters searching the home for victims and see them here pulling someone out of the building. At least three people died and two more hospitalized in critical condition. Almost looks like a piece of the airplane still remains on the roof. It's reported that it was other victims in the home and we're still searching for those victims. Reporter: And this morning, crews still searching the smoldering remains as authorities begin to investigate the crash. Now, authorities are saying they do not believe that anybody on the ground was injured or killed. But they will be sifting through this wreckage just in case.

