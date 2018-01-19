-
Now Playing: 3 charged with capital murder of Houston couple 'executed' in their gated community
-
Now Playing: Police seize cocaine found hidden in pineapples
-
Now Playing: New study sheds light on possible threat of head injuries for youth athletes
-
Now Playing: Horrific details emerge in case of 13 captive siblings
-
Now Playing: Amazon announces final cities for new headquarters
-
Now Playing: More schools close across the US amid flu outbreak
-
Now Playing: Killing spree suspect linked to 9 murders: Police
-
Now Playing: USA Gymnastics cuts ties with famed coach
-
Now Playing: Government shutdown could be a 1st with GOP in control
-
Now Playing: How a government shutdown could affect Americans
-
Now Playing: Trump blames Democrats for looming shutdown
-
Now Playing: House passes stopgap spending bill, Senate fate uncertain
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Dolly Parton receives 2 Guinness World Records
-
Now Playing: Meet the adorable baby hippo born at Disney's Animal Kingdom
-
Now Playing: Sharon Stone and Garret Hedlund open up about 'Mosaic'
-
Now Playing: Why Sharon Stone brought her son to the Golden Globes
-
Now Playing: Kristen Wiig and Reese Witherspoon team up to create new comedy series
-
Now Playing: 4 cleaning hacks with everyday items already in your home
-
Now Playing: 1st look at 'A Wrinkle in Time' stars on Essence cover
-
Now Playing: Jordan Fisher, Lindsay Arnold and Frankie Muniz dish on the 'DWTS' tour