Transcript for Killing spree suspect linked to 9 murders: Police

Turning to what could be a big break in a murder mystery in Arizona. A suspected serial killer behind bars. Authorities now say this man is responsible for a spree of nine murders in three weeks. You see the victims there. And ABC's kayna Whitworth is in Phoenix with more. Good morning, kayna. Reporter: Michael, good morning. The numbers are staggering and police say he knew several of his victims including his own mother. His stepfrom and ex-girlfriend's brother. This morning, cleophus Cooksey Jr. Is waking up in a jail an accused serial killer. Nine people shot. Reporter: Police arresting the 35-year-old last month charging him with the December murders of his mother and stepfather. But on Thursday, announcing seven more counts of homicide. The killing spree starting after Thanksgiving and chillingly continued for 21 days in this 20-mile area in and around Phoenix. He murdered a security guard and stole his gun and police say he used that gun to murder six more people including MARIA Villanueva who they say he sexually assaulted before her brutal murder. Her sister devastated. I don't even know how I could face him. He took a part of my heart. Reporter: He is seen in this YouTube video rapping about killing. ??? Murder ??? Reporter: He also incriminated himself during several interviews. Those conversations gleaned evidence that licks him to these crimes. Do you believe there are more victims out there in I do believe that. The coldness, the frequency, the manner in which he committed these crimes, it's likely there are others. Reporter: Cooksey spent much of his life behind bars including 16 years for charges related to manslaughter and robbery and police tell me this morning they have a motive for some of these including sex, money and drugs. Michael. Glad he's back behind bars. Thank you very much, robin.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.