Transcript for Kristen Bell excited to be the 1st SAG Awards host: 'I won't be compared to anyone else'

Right now we move to this weekend's savann.a.g. Awards. This year there are big changes to note including the host for the first time it Kristen bell and Nick watt sat down with her to talk about it. Good morning, to you, Nick. Reporter: Good morning, Lahr R the S.A.G. Awards are all about the acting. Only acting categories, individual and ensemble for TV and film. The actors themselves sit, they eat dinner and drink wine while the awards are doled out. There will be speeches both of celebration and self-reflection. At the golden globes many women and men wore black acknowledging the deep sexual harassment scan sdpals sweeping Hollywood. At the S.A.G. Awards all presenters will be women. Welcome to the 24th annual S.A.G. Awards. Reporter: As well as the host. I think it's just in response to sort of conversations changing about the industry and maybe having a female host it is a little bit of a response to or the tip of the hat to that. Reporter: There's never been a host before. Kristen bell blazes that trail. I won't be compared to anyone else, whi is kind of nice. What's your plan? Like Ricky Gervais snark or Ellen warm hug. First of all always warm hug although I love some snark but I don't like to -- when it gets too snark? I'm going to be as awkward and as weird as possible and hopefully that will make someone smile. And we're going to have a lot of fun. Reporter: These are the best Oscar predictor. Three of four went on to Oscar glory. All dour did in 2015. Favorites, Frances mcdormand and Gary oldman for the lead category, supporting, willem Dafoe versus Sam Rockwell. Allison Janney versus Laurie Metcalf. The voting pool overlaps with the oscars, S.A.G. Voters are actors. It must be lovely as an actor to be chosen by the actors organization to present the award. It feels very flattering although I was hired not to be an actor but to be a host. I believe that you've never won one of these. No. I've never been nominated. I think maybe we should have a female version too. The ceremony is Sunday night 8:00 P.M. Eastern on tnt and TBS then award season gets even more serious. Bright an early Tuesday morning the Oscar nominations are announced and, Lara, we'll have the news of all the snubs and surprises for you right here. Absolutely, Nick, let the games begin.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.