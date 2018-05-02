Transcript for Kylie Jenner gives birth to baby girl

I do. Good morning to you all. Nice green, robin Roberts. I'm the referee today. Or as fonzie said, I look like I work at foot locker. Thank you. I love it. Let's talk about the Kardashians. Fans had another reason to celebrate. Kylie Jenner finally confirmed she was pregnant by revealing she had given birth. Yes. She told her fans she had a baby girl on Thursday. The 0-year-old's first child with boyfriend rapper Travis Scott. Kylie has kept the details of her pregnancy completely and totally secret. Leaving fans in a frenzy for the entire nine-month period. She broke silence on Sunday writing to her 101 million Instagram followers saying I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all of the assumptions. I understand you are used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy is one I decided not to do in front of the world. She posted a video. We wish you nothing but the best. Absolutely. A little baby girl. Also in "Pop news" emphasis on pop. Big news for '90s music fans. The spice girls are reportedly reuniting. What? We have speculated or people have speculated but this me, it looks like it's happening. It's not exactly how you might think. There won't be an album. There won't be a tour. According to the British paper jt the sun" the biggest selling girl group will get $10 million each for hosting or judging a talent show. So shail be together. A second greatest hits comp ligs. And a string of endorsements. Victoria Beckham posted this picture of her and the girls over the weekend at ginger spice's house. Where they met to discuss the matter with their manage per. Holdout, Victoria Beckham reportedly consented as long as she doesn't have to sing. Really? Yep. Know thy strengths, people. Know thy strengths. But that's all W really really want? Robin Roberts. Thank you.

