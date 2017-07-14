Lady Antebellum performs a special version of their hit 'You Look Good'

More
The country music group performs a unique version of the song, featuring a trumpet and trombone, live on "GMA."
3:26 | 07/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lady Antebellum performs a special version of their hit 'You Look Good'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48629355,"title":"Lady Antebellum performs a special version of their hit 'You Look Good' ","duration":"3:26","description":"The country music group performs a unique version of the song, featuring a trumpet and trombone, live on \"GMA.\" ","url":"/GMA/video/lady-antebellum-performs-special-version-hit-good-48629355","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.