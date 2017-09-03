Transcript for First lady Melania Trump's popularity rises

We are back with our big board and begin with good news for Melania trump. New poll out from CNN shows the majority of Americans, 52% now have a favorable view of the first lady. That's up 16 points since inauguration day. Let's talk about it now with Anita Mcbride who was chief of staff to Laura bush in the white house. That's a pretty nice spike for Melania. How do you explain it? Well, good morning, George. Thanks for having me. I think, you know, this doesn't surprise me because first ladies tend to be much more popular than the president of the united States anyway. And I think also, you know, let's remember, we didn't see much of her on the campaign and her first public pronouncement after election she wasn't going to move here so we didn't know what to expect but what we have seen since inauguration is that she is comfortable in the role and she's doing what she needs to do and defining the position as it suits her and I think people are responding to that. But, Anita, she is living in New York, far from the white house. Do you think that's had any impact on how people are viewing her? Well, I think it seems to be working for her so far. I mean, we didn't know how that would affect her ability to do the job. But the public events that we have seen her do, especially hosting foreign dignitaries and even her off the record visit to children's hospital last week and then her event yesterday and then hosting presidential guests in the box for the address to congress, she seems very comfortable in the role. She does. Go ahead. I'm sorry. No, I think the one thing to your poll, though, about the difference between men and women, you know, there's still a lot of women in this country that are wary of the president and so they are not quite ready to accept Mrs. Trump, obviously the woman who is closest to him. And she's done a few things as you said but hasn't quite struck out yet on any issues of her own and talked a little about taking on cyberbullying. Right. Do you expect to see more of that going forward? Well, I do think that she has been saying a lot about wanting to work on issues that affect women and children and even at yesterday's lunch, she mentioned something about international education and I think what's going to be important there, if that is an issue that she wants to work on, is how they will be able to square that with the president's budget for the state department which really cuts a lot of those international education programs. Yeah, that could be difficult for her. Okay, Anita, thanks very much. Now to that midair mishap. A hawaiian airlines flight diverted to L.A.X. On Wednesday after a 66-year-old passenger got into a dispute with a crew member over the cost of an in-flight blanket and David Kerley joins us. Authorities say the man was upset because he was cold and that he asked for a blanket. They said that would be $12. The airline calling him unruly. Tell us what happened. What does the guy say that got him kicked off the plane. It was a morning flight, Amy. It was from Las Vegas to Hawaii and several miles -- several hundred miles off California the pilot decides to turn around the aircraft and goes back to L.A.X. So the 66-year-old man did get cold. He asked the flight attendant for a blanket. The flight attendant said as you mentioned, you know, costs you 12 bucks. That upset him. Asked for the number for corporate and then he said I'd like to take someone, according to authorities, behind the woodshed and that set off alarm bells apparently and that's when the flight attendant notified the cockpit. Behind the woodshed, you know, kind of colorful language. Doesn't sound like a very serious threat. Yeah, here's what we don't know. We don't know what kind of language he used, whether he was very intense, loud, whether it was calm. We don't know any of those things, and so we have no idea whether the flight attendant may or may not have overreacted. But the flight attendant did call the captain and that set off this series, but this kind of reflects back to, you know, everyone feels like the airlines are nickel and diming you. You got to pay for a blanket, a meal, overhead space so it fits into that narrative. They were going to Hawaii. I'm feeling for all the passengers on the plane who thought they were headed to vacation and had to turn around. What is the standard for kicking someone off the plane? Is that at a flight attendant'sattendant's discretion. The captain is in the cockpit with the doors closed and locked and gets a call from his crew and says, listen, I have a problem with a passenger and I think we should -- Couldn't he have said just give him the blanket. The captain may not have even known that. The flight attendant may have said I have an unruly passenger. The captain makes the decision. I have a five-hour flight. I'm going to L.A. Amy wants some -- I just think they should have given the guy the blanket. David, Anita, thank you very much.

