Transcript for First lady on 'Morning Joe' host's comment about her

To politics and the first lady is stepping into that escalating feud between president trump and the hosts of the cable news show "Morning Joe." This as senate Republicans are back home for the July 4th holiday facing constituents with concerns. President trump has tweeted if Republicans can't get the votes for their Beal they should repeal Obamacare now and replace it later. What does it mean? Gloria Riviera is in bedminster, New Jersey, where the president is spending in holiday weekend. Gloria, good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning, Dan, good morning, Paula. That's right. The president and first lady getting a quick break here in New Jersey after what has been a tough week in Washington. The fight for his GOP agenda overshadowed by this Twitter battle with many left in Washington wondering what can be accomplished in the middle of such diversion and division. This morning the president starting off his holiday weekend at his New Jersey golf club. Are your tweets hurting your presidency? Reporter: Escaping D.C. The repercussions of his latest Twitter rant. The targets of his recent vitriol, Joe Scarborough and again a woman, Mika Brzezinski, who responded on her show. He appears to have a fragile impetuous childlike ego that we've seen over and over again, especially with women. Reporter: Unusually even the first lady entering the fray after Brzezinski suggested Mrs. Trump was unhappy in her marriage to the president saying the job of being Mrs. Trump is the worst in the country. First lady telling ABC news in a statement, it is sad when people try to further their own agenda by commenting on me and my family, especially when they don't know me. And this morning, the cable hosts' response to the president's tweets raising new questions after this. We got a call that, hey, the national enquirer is going to run a negative story against you guys. Reporter: Joe Scarborough alleging white house aides said they could make the story go away. The president and the supermarket tabloid's publisher are friend. If you call the president up and you apologize for your coverage, then he will pick up the phone and basically spike the story. Reporter: Trump denying the allegations in a tweet saying Scarbrough called me to stop a national enquirer article. I said no. The president's Twitter account also throwing a curveball into the health care battle Friday telling GOP senators that if they cannot agree on a plan to repeal and replace, they should immediately repeal and then replace at a later date. But as Republican lawmakers return home for holiday recess they're already hearing frustration from constituents over the lack of progress. Why don't know where the final bill will end up. Let's just say that. Reporter: If Obamacare is repealed without a plan B in place, it would be a major reversal for the president who long promised there would never be a break in coverage. Already at least ten GOP lawmakers are suggesting they cancel that August recess to stay in Washington and come up with a solution. Dan, Paula. Gloria, thank you. More on this from ABC news political consultant Matt dowd who is in Austin, Texas, this morning. Matt, good morning. Good morning. Happy fourth of July weekend. You too. As Gloria reported, the president has previously said he wanted simultaneous repeal and replace so what kind of things will happen with what's been a difficult process. The most diplomatic way I could say it is not helpful. When you roll a hand grenade in the middle of a room it usually doesn't benefit anybody involved in this. I mean I think the problem is already the bill was in trouble as we saw through the legislative process and now when the president enters in this other thing which everybody knows, if you had a car and decide I'll abandon the car because it's not working right but I haven't bought a new car in place of it it's a problem. It's not going to make it easier. The odds of passing a bill get lessened by him doing this. We want to turn now to the president's ongoing battle with the hosts of "Morning Joe." Do you think that the Twitter rant was an act of spontaneity or premeditated designed to divert attention from what's going on right now with health care? Well, you know, too often in politics we try to tribute a grand strategy when actually it's just accidental things that happen. So many that support the president says he plays 3D chess but he plays checkers in this and when your child takes the checker board and throes it on the Noor and gets mad about something it doesn't mean he has a strategy. It just means he has impulse control problems. Does your child ever take the checkerboard and throw it on the Dan. He'll throw anything if you let him get close enough to it. A glimpse into how Matt plays checkers. Matt, always great to have you on the show. Thanks for joining us.

