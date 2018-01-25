Transcript for Las Vegas shooting survivor makes miraculous recovery

Now to that medical miracle. As authorities search for a motive in the Las Vegas massacre, a sign of hope this morning. A woman who was shot in the head is not only speaking again, later today Amy she's going to walk out of the hospital. An incredible story, robin. The massacre as we know was so devastating but now one of those victims making that remarkable recovery saying the shooter will not win and she will not live in fear. Even though I won't not be the same old jovanna, I will come back stronger. Reporter: Jovanna calzadillas feeling stronger than ever set to leave this hospital's doors later today just four months after the mother of two was shot in the head during the massacre at an October concert in las Vegas. On October 1st a part of me changed. Reporter: A bullet lodged in her brain during the shooting spree that left 58 people dead at the route 91 music festival. Calzadillas was not expected to survive yet alone walk and speak again. I spoke to three doctors there and they all told me the same thing, that there was nothing they could do for jovanna. And that it was a nonsurvivable injury. Reporter: She persevered with help, relearning how to do everyday tasks once again. She has been a go-getter and amazing really has worked hard at everything we've given her. Reporter: Now although calzadillas's recovery is still an uphill battle her family's ready for the next chapter of their lives to begin and leave their horrible tragedy in the past. We will not let people like him win and we will not live in fear. Look at that smile. Well, the doctors at Barron said her case is fairly rare and her recovery is both due to having access to great medical care but also the love and support of her family and will continue to receive treatment in the coming months. She cannot wait to get home and be with her family. She has two young children who I know can't wait to be -- She was on life support. I heard that the husband said that she came to him in a dream and there is no way that he was going to give up. I just got chills. So happy for them. Absolutely.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.