{"id":46647309,"title":"Latest details on US military airstrike on Syria","duration":"2:04","description":"ABC News' Martha Raddatz reports on the possible impact of the U.S. military's launch of 59 missiles at an air base in Syria. ","url":"/GMA/video/latest-details-us-military-airstrike-syria-46647309","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}