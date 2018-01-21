Transcript for Latest on the government shutdown

Good morning and welcome today two of the government shutdown. Welcome today two. There's a live look at one of the casualties of the shut down. The statue of liberty closed because of the shut down. We have a live look this morning at capitol hill. Members of congress are sleeping in this morning. They worked somewhat late last night. They'll reconvene in a few hours to dissolve an impasse. They're sleeping in and they're still getting paid. President trump seen in the oval office working the phones. Said Democrats orchestrated the crisis to March the first anniversary of his administration. Our new poll shows the white house was facing problem. The president's over all job approval rating stands at 36%. Nearly half say trump is not mentally stable. There is a little bit of good news for the president on Risch. Approval of Robert Mueller's handling has dropped eight points. Let's start with David Wright who's on capitol hill. Good morning Dan and Paula Democrats and Republicans do seem to be digging in their heels. The two sides apparently not close to a solution. We're told the president is working the phones and the house and senate are expected back in session sometime this afternoon. All we can do is wait. This morning lady liberty on lock down. I think it's dumb on both sides. Reporter: The ultimate symbol of a partisan battle over immigration so intense it has ground the federal government to a stand still. Day one of the senator Democrats government shutdown. Reporter: Republicans accuse the Democrats of holding the nation hostage. The senate Democrats are basically conducting a 2-year-old temper tantrum. Reporter: The trump campaign released this inflammatory ad suggesting the Democrats have blood on their hands. They'll be complicit in every murder committed by illegal immigrants. Negotiating with president trump is like negotiating with yellow. Reporter: They insist the shut down is proof the Republicans aren't fit to government. He promised infrastructure and gave us a train wreck. Now a big fat F for that first year. Reporter: One year after president trump vowed to end Washington grid lock once and for all. The time for empty talk is over. Now arrives the hour of action. Reporter: Instead of action there's a full scale government shutdown. Many federal workers have been through this before. The longer we're out the longer it's going to take to catch up and the greater burden is going to be on tax payers. Reporter: During the 2013 government shutdown citizen trump accused president Obama of failing to lead. You have to get everybody in the room and you he to be a lead. Why isn't he following his own advice? I would say that's what he is doing. Reporter: As of today the idea of by par San deal seems like a lost art in Washington. We do some crazy thing Ness Washington. This is utter mad manslaughter. Reporter: Tough to argue with that. Last night the president skipped a black tie fund raiser at mar-a-lago. His son Eric called into fox News from that event and said he thinks the shut down is good for the trump administration. You mentioned the trud administration released a new ad saying the Democrats will have blood on their hands. They also tinkered with the voice message at the white house. You get a special message. What's going on there sflchlt. That's right. This is one of the many ways the government shutdown weaponizes the Normal functioning business of government for politics. It's a weapon of mass destruction. Check out what you hear when you dial the white house switch board. Thank you for calling the white house. Unfortunately we cannot answer your call today because congressional Democrats are holding government funding including funding for our troops and other national security funds hostage. Sufficed to say everybody in Washington including us is praying for a quick resolution. Thank you David right. We want to bring in George Stephanopoulos. Let's talk about the shut down. Neither side is willing to

