Transcript for Latest on Trump Inauguration, Approval Rating

Just three days away from Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of these united States. This is a live look at the national mall in D.C. This morning where they're gearing up for that big event. An estimated 700,000 to 900,000 are expected on Friday. Some already arriving? That means a massive security effort. Federal force of 28,000, 6,000 local police and the city in lockdown mode right now. Federal employees being urged to work from home. And meanwhile, here's some signs of change in D.C. The dailymail.com getting pictures of movers at the D.C. Home where president Obama will move with his family after a needed vacation in Palm Springs. Quick effort to get president-elect into the white house, as well. We have a brand-new ABC news/"washington post" poll released just now. It shows some tough numbers for the president-elect. Only 40% approve of how he's handled the transition. Half the number we've seen with recent presidents like Barack Obama, George H.W. Bush. Jon Karl here with more new numbers. Good morning, Jon. Good morning, George. President-elect trump will go into office with a majority of Americans viewing him unfavorably. George, that is something we simply have never seen in the modern era. Just look at the numbers going all the way back to Jimmy Carter. Every newly elected president experiences some kind of honeymoon. Donald Trump just 40% viewed favorably. But there's a contradiction here and it's a fundamental one. Most Americans have high expectations for how he'll handle the big issues. 60% believe he'll do an excellent job the economy. 56% believe he'll do an excellent good job handling terrorism. So, viewed unfavorably but still, George, high expectations for his presidency on those issues. There has been some improvement for the president-elect on the number of Americans who see him qualified to hold the office. You know, it's come down -- it's come up since the campaign but you still have a majority of Americans, 52% see him as unqualified for office. And what's driving that in our new poll, George, is that a majority, a big majority, 61% simply do not trust Donald Trump to make the right decisions. And if you look at some of the other issues, low expectations for how he'll handle international crises. Low expectations for how he'll handle race issues. Gender issues and health care. The whole issue of Russian hacking of the elections still hanging over this transition. You had about two-thirds of Americans who believe Russia hacked the election and two-thirds, about two-thirds say they were trying to help Donald Trump. Yeah and a vast majority think trump has not handled this issue well. Look at that number. You've got 35% barely a third of voters prove of how he's handled the hacking issue. Jon Karl, thanks very much.

