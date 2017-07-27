Transcript for Laura Linney opens up about motherhood: 'It's been fantastic'

It is called "Ozark" and getting great reviews and our man, Jesse palmer. Who is it Laura Linney. Laura Linney. She's amazing. She's incredible. So much fun to talk to and she plays a serious character on this show, "Ozark" but we had so much to talk about, we discussed the role, playing Jason Bateman's wife and what it's like being a mom to a 3-year-old. I feel pretty good about it. It's a good idea and I did it for our family. What did you do today? For our family? So I love your new show "Ozark." I'm so glad. It's dark, it's scandalous. Ooh. It's graphic. It is. Very cinematic. But there's also some dark humor. Tell me about your character in the show, Wendy. I play sort of typical soccer mom you think at the beginning of a family. I'm married to Jason Bateman's character and very quickly you realize some bad stuff goes down and they have to leave their very comfortable life in Chicago and move to the ozarks. What was it about this show? With Jason, it was Jason. I'm at the point in my life now where I want to spend time with nice people. Do you have a little 3-year-old running around. How is motherhood at this stage? It's great. If I can only talk about my own experience and what's right for someone, it's a personal decision but for me it's been fantastic. We know you have tons of fans so we've gone to social media and asked for their help so we have this fish bowl here full of fun question. Look, there are three. There's three questions. Three fans. And these are tough ones. Ready? Fan number one. Ask, which of your roles is your favorite? Oh, that's so hard. That's so, so hard. See, they're tough. They're tough. I can't -- I can't say one. Fan number two. Which of your characters has resonated with you the most? I think Wendy savage probably if what role would you most like to take on? I tend to like an assignment because I then go into something with no preconceived notions. Your last fan in the world. My last fan, thank you, the three of you, from my heart to yours, I say thank you. Thank you. She can definitely add another fan to her list. Such a great time talking to her and all the episodes of the show, "Ozark" are streaming now on Netflix. You know, I do the fish bowl on my podcast. I need to trademark that move. You stole it. You stole -- What? The fish bowl is on my podcast. Go fish. You're welcome. All right. All right. I knew I should have trademarked

