Senate expected to pass law protecting young athletes

The bill would make it mandatory for amateur sports groups recognized by the U.S. Olympic committee to immediately report allegations of sexual abuse to law enforcement.
0:57 | 01/30/18

Transcript for Senate expected to pass law protecting young athletes

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

