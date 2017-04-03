Transcript for Lawmakers, media press Trump administration on alleged contacts between Trump campaign associates and Russia

As president trump wakes up in Florida this morning, he is hitting Twitter hard. Certainly an understatement. His latest salvo, terrible. Just found out that Obama had my wires tapped in trump tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is mccarthyism. There was also this, the first meeting Jeff sessions had with the Russian ambassador was set up by the Obama administration under education program for 100 ambassadors and then, quote, just out, the same Russian ambassador that met Jeff sessions visited the Obama white hoe 22 times and 4 times last year alone. Of course, that is a reference to the meetings that trump's attorney general Jeff sessions now admits he had with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. During the presidential campaign as part of his capacities as senator. Growing list of Democrats are calling for sessions to step down but trump as we can see from his tweets this morning as the ag's back. The latest from ABC's David Wright who is with the president in palm beach. David, good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning, Dan. Good morning, Paula. The white house had been hoping to change the subject from the Russia story but it is the story that just won't go away. In part, because the president keeps tweeting about it. This morning as you say he's on a tear responding it seems to stories from Breitbart media and "The daily caller." The president has been trying his best to change the subject. Make you famous. Reporter: Friday visiting a catholic school where hundreds of low income students receive state scholarships. But Russia continues to dominate the headlines. As reporters and lawmakers press for clear answers on the trump campaign's contacts with Russia. Here's former trump campaign adviser Carter page in February. Did you have any meetings last year with Russian officials in Russia, outside Russia, anywhere? I had no meetings, no meetings. I might have said hello to a few people, you know, as they're walking by me. Reporter: Then just a few weeks later. Did you meet sergey kislyak in Cleveland? Did you talk to him? I'm not going to deny that I talked with him. Although I will say -- I will say that I never met him anywhere outside of Cleveland. Let's just say that much. The only time you met him was in Cleveland? That I may have met him possibly, it might have been in Cleveland. Reporter: Meanwhile, attorney general Jeff sessions is drafting a detailed explanation for his answer to this question at his confirmation hearings. If there is any evidence that anyone affiliated with the trump campaign communicated with the Russian government in the course of this campaign what will you do? Senator Franken, I'm not aware of any of those active activities. I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I didn't -- did not have communications with the Russians. Sessions now admits that wasn't the whole truth. In retrospect I should have slowed down and said what I did meet one Russian official a couple of times. That would be the ambassador. Reporter: All nine Democrats on the judiciary committee have asked for a new hearing to question sessions. But the Republican chairman Iowa senator chuck grassley overruled them. Meanwhile, president trump is mocking top Democrats who have called for an investigation. First tweeting a photo of senate democratic leader chuck Schumer hitting a krispy kreme doughnut with Vladimir Putin in 2003. Trump then took a shot at house democratic leader Nancy Pelosi tweeting, I hereby demand a second investigation of her. Pelosi shot back to trump obviously he doesn't know the difference between an official meeting photographed by the press and a closed secret meeting that the attorney general lied about under oath, her words. Her words on Twitter in fact which seems to be the primary method of political debate in this country at this point, Paula. Yeah, Twitter certainly seems to be popular with our politicians. Thank you very much for your reporting, David.

