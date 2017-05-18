Transcript for Lawmakers react to appointment of special counsel

The appointment getting a lot of reaction as you can imagine on capitol hill. Both Republicans and Democrats overall have responded possley. Our congressional correspondent Mary Bruce tracked down some of those top lawmakers. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, robin. This is a real victory for Democrats and a dramatic shift for Republicans who for weeks argued that a special counsel wasn't necessary. But now both sides are agreeing on the appointment of Mueller. A rare moment of bipartisanship here. Both Democrats and Republicans describing him to me as a real pro with solid credential, even those Republicans who said this wasn't needed aren't objecting, robin. So pretty much Democrats and Republicans in agreement over this and also in agreement they need to hear from James Comey. Reporter: Yeah, robin, now three separate congressional committees have asked Comey to testify. They want to hear his side of the story and see that memo he wrote documenting his conversations with the president. No word yet on when Comey might speak out but the concern here, of course, even from Republicans is that if these allegations are true, it could amount to an obstruction of justice and lawmakers, robin, simply want to get all the facts. Absolutely and so does the public. All right, Mary, thanks so much.

