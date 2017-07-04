{"id":46644901,"title":"Lawmakers react to US military airstrike in Syria","duration":"2:00","description":"Some members of Congress questioned Trump's decision to strike Syria without seeking Congressional approval, a move that contradicted a 2013 tweet by Trump during the Obama administration.","url":"/GMA/video/lawmakers-react-us-military-airstrike-syria-46644901","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}