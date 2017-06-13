Transcript for Lawmakers to watch during Jeff Sessions' testimony

When Jeff sessions goes before the senate intelligence committee this afternoon, these are some of the key questions he'll likely face. How many times did he meet with Russians? Did he perjury himself in previous statements about his russja contacts? And why did he stay involved in the firing of James Comey? And will he contradict Comey's testimony which could set up another showdown. For more let's go to Mary Bruce in the room where that hearing will get under way. Good morning, Mary. Good morning, robin. In just a few hours Jeff sessions will be sitting right here. This is his first appearance before a senate panel since becoming attorney general and it is going to be a high-stakes spotlight for sessions but one he welcomed and specifically offered to appear before this panel so that he could address these mounting questions about Russia and he wanted to do it here, in this room, in this panel before the American people. Now, while he is eager to address these matters head on he could also decline to answer questions about those private conversations he had with the president and, robin, that is not likely to go over well in this room especially among Democrats. We know in that room last week, Comey faced some tough questions, and that's what's going to happen perhaps with Jeff sessions today. Who should we be looking for, the senators. Reporter: Sessions is going to be appearing here before at least 15 ??? come home early after class of his former senate colleagues but that does not mean they will go easy on him. He is likely to be grilled here today. Now, two people that we'll keep a close on, kamala Harris, the freshman Democrat from California. The former prosecutor and at last week's hearing with James Comey she spent the bulk of her time focused on questions about session, possibly laying the groundwork for some of what we'll hear today. Now, over on the other side, Marco Rubio, the Republican from Florida, look to see who are the fiercest defenders of the president. Harsh on Comey defending the president. See if he'll do more of that here today. Robin. We will see.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.