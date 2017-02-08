Transcript for Lawsuit claims White House worked with Fox News on false story

more now on that new lawsuit against Fox News alleging the white house helped push a false story about a democratic staffer who died. The white house denies they played any type of role. Let's go to our chief national correspondent Tom llamas for more on this. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. There's more legal trouble for the white house. A new lawsuit and a stunning accusation, that the white house coordinated with Fox News on a bogus story and the lawyer who filed this lawsuit says he's going to depose the president. We're following four huge breaking news stories. Reporter: This morning, a stunning accusation, Fox News and the white house allegedly coordinated on a fake news story ab@ut the unsolved murder of DNC staffer Seth rich. Rich was killed in Washington last year, sparking right wing conspiracy theories that he was murdered because he leaked tens of thousands of DNC e-mails to wick ki leak, not the Russians. In may fox reported they had proof the conspiracy theory was real. If this is true and Seth rich gave wikileaks, this blows the narrative completely out of the water. Reporter: But it was not true. A week later they redacted the story. In they were using me as a pawn. Reporter: Fox News contributor and former homicide detective rod wheeler was at the center of it but he says the network fabricated his quotes. The worst quote that was attributed to me was the fact that I supposedly said that I knew for a fact that Seth rich was in contact and sending e-mails to wikileaks, when in fact, I had never made that statement ever. Reporter: The investigator wheeler got involved after being contacted by this man, Ed butowski, a trump supporter. In his lawsuit against Fox News, wheeler says enawe but ywsky discussed it with Sean spicer. He said he could put me in touch with the white house general counsel. Reporter: Buto yousky set it up. I didn't go there for any other reason to say, Sean, what should I do with this? Reporter: When fox ran the bogus story spicer denied any knowledge of it. Generally I don't get updates on DNC, former DNC staffers. Reporter: But today he acknowledged he did have that meeting with wheeler and but yousky calling him as requesting a tern-minute meeting to catch up. It didn't stop there. Two days before fox aired the story, the investigator wheeler claims but yusky saying that the white house was on board. I got a note that we have the full attention of the white house on this. Reporter: Then this follow-up text. Not to add any more pressure, but the president just read the article. He wants the article out immediately. The donor butowsky was joking and being sloppy with his words. I've never met the president. Reporter: The new white house press secretary saying this. The president had no knowledge of this story and it's completely untrue about the white house involvement in the story. If you look at the text that Ed butowsky sent to rod it shows part of a wider conspiracy. Reporter: Now Fox News says they have no evidence the investigator in this case was misquoted. As for the allegation they ran the bogus story to distract from the Russian collusion story, fox calls that completely erroneous and Seth rich's family says they hope this ends all conspiracy theories.

