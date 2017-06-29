Transcript for Learn some calorie-saving tips to trick your taste buds

I feel like I've been studying for an exam all of a sudden. We've got an incredible story for everyone. Okay, look, probably having a cup of coffee wherever you're watching us where there is a think article in "The New York post" that suggests the brain pay be playing tricks on your taste buds. Okay, first hold up the cup of coffee you think would be more intense the one in the white mug or clear mug. Which one -- White mug. Shoot. Yes, yes. That's where I meant to grab. Right. There's this new book, gastrophysics that says our brain -- it plays tricks on our brain and think this is more intense and sweeter than -- Darker inside. Don't ruin it for everyone, George. Please. It's early. But also when it comes to -- look at these cookies. We have one on a dark plate and one on a lighter plate. Which do you think would taste better? Taste each one and see, does one taste better than the other? The one on the dark plate or the lighter plate? The blue plates -- The white plate is sweeter. No, the blue plates make food taste actually -- well saltier. -- I have a lot of chocolate in my mouth. It tastes good. The darker plate -- I thought -- I didn't do my homework. They're both the same. The point is the packaging and coloring of packaging can -- Dip it in your coffee in the white cup. Do you think there's really any truth to it. I think there is. I read something about this. You remember when Coca-Cola a couple of years ago, they changed their can and crispness, there were a lot of people that wrote in and thought Coca-Cola had changed the recipe. They were upset. But they didn't. It was just because it was in a different vessel. People thought it tasted different. I think the plate matters too. When you do a smaller plate, you're always like -- George. She's such an easy audience. You want to take this one, George? Okay. Talk amongst yourselves. Okay. I'm sorry. I lost my train of thought of the I went somewhere else. It was a great laugh. Well, I'll save both you guys right now. You guys are part of a special new generation. Did you know that. Super young. Super smart. I just heard about this. They're called xennials. Have you heard about it? I'm the oldest generation X I think. I'm with you. My kids are too young to be millennials but you're very special. Apparently people born between 1977 and 198 -- I just made the cut. Just made it. I'm in. I didn't know it was a thing. But any xennials in the audience? Oh. You don't have to admit to it of there is a little test. You remember the phone number of your childhood best friend. Yep. 51 -- 613-0084 -- We have no way to prove that's right. They're watching and they know. You're an xennial by extension. Do you remember this sound? Speed dial. Fax machine. No, the dialup. You won as soon as you walked out. You said this is the Sony walkman. Side B when you used to have to work hard to find the song you want. Super old school. I was surprised George had one. That's the coffee speaking. I'm so sorry. I think we've taken this about as far as we can go. George, thank you. I need another whistle. Time-out. Do you guys remember "Jumanji" with robin Williams? Sure. This is really cool. We've now got an exclusive first look at the new "Jumanji" movie and who better to introduce it, the trailer, one of the stars himself, our friend, Dwayne "The rock" Johnson sent a special message about "Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle" right from the set of his latest action flick because we know the rock is always working. Take a look. Good morning to my "Gma" family. My "Good morning America" family. I miss you guys. And certainly good morning to everybody watching live right now. And I know I look like I went one-on-one with this helicopter behind me for beak fast because I actually did. I'm on set shooting a movie but this is a very exciting morning because while you guys are getting ready to see is a sneak peek of our new movie, "Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle." We didn't want to make a remake. We wanted to honor the original, make a movie that the world would enjoy by continuing the legacy, continuing the journey. We have an awesome cast that you guys are getting ready to see right now. We have the best time. Myself, Karen Gillen, Nick Jonas, Jack Black and what's that guy's name, little snack size -- Denzel -- yeah, Kevin hart. Yeah, him. I love Kevin. It's like looking in the mirror when I see him. Guys without any further ado, enjoy this sneak peek of "Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle." Hey, snack size, I'll be right there, Kevin. Oy Vey. Where is the rest of me? My god. Who are you? Me, Spencer. Who is she? Martha? Why am I wearing half a shirt and short-shorts this the jungle. I think we got sucked into "Jumanji" and have become the avatars we chose. So does that mean -- Bethany. Don't look at it. No! I'm an overweight middle-aged man. I don't have Claritin. Where is another two feet of my body. Don't cry. Don't cry. Don't cry. It's going to be okay. Oh. Not a remake. It's not a remake. It's not a remake. It's coming out on Christmas and we'll have the full trailer on our site. Oh, check it out on our website. I'm in. You guys in? Yeah. You're right. It hits theaters in December.

