LeBron James hits 30K point milestone

The Cleveland Cavaliers star is now the seventh, and youngest, basketball player to hit that mark and is 8,000 points away from the all-time scoring record.
1:01 | 01/24/18

Transcript for LeBron James hits 30K point milestone
We switch gears to the major milestone for king James. Yes, Lebron James celebrating another crowning achievement hitting the 30,000 points mark with that basket you saw. Got there really fast, younger player to ever do it and the seventh to do it as well joining that club that includes kobe Bryant, Kareem abdul-jabbar but, James, he's the first one to congratulate himself. Why not. He posted this picture of himself back in school, high school and posted it on Instagram before the game even started and with the post he said, you know what, want to be one of the first to congratulate you on this achievement, accomplishment, tonight, that you'll reach paraphrased. Says there are only six seats at the table. Another will be pulled up for you. You should be proud of yourself and went on to thank everybody that he won't get a chance to thank later. He has confidence in himself to post that post before he actually went out and scored the posts he needed. The ache Tur from Akron, Ohio. Hiej tar then. Over to ginger. Let's look at the dozens of

