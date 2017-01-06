Transcript for LeBron James speaks out after home vandalized

This morning, police are investigating a possible hate crime at the home of Lebron James in Los Angeles. The NBA star, he's speaking out about it ahead of tonight's game and Matt Gutman is in los Angeles with the story. Good morning, Matt. Reporter: Hey, good morning, Michael. You know how hard it is to throw Lebron James off his legendary game day focus. But the racial epithets spray painted on the electronic gate to his home did just that saying that the possible hate crime is killing him inside and admitting the place he'd rather be right now is with his family. The Los Angeles police are investigating the vandalism at the home of NBA star Lebron James as a possible hate crime. It was a racial slur that was painted on his gate and the department takes hate crimes extremely seriously. Reporter: Overnight the three time champ speaking out to ESPN. If it takes for someone to spray paint my gate and use that derogatory determine, that hate on my family to shed a light on what's the real issue is in the world then so be it. Reporter: According to investigators, the graffiti was reported about I a property manager at about 6:45 A.M. Wednesday morning and immediately removed by workers. James and his family workeren't in the home at the time but still turning the incident into an opportunity to speak up about race in America. And it hurts and it's like unfortunate and I got to sit here and I got to talk to my kids about what it means to grow up being an African-American, a black kid in America. Because no matter how much money you got, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you at the end of the day, being a black man in America is very frightening. Reporter: In Oakland, California, just a few hours north from his home, the king and his Cavs are preparing for game one of the NBA finals, but he admits his focus isn't entirely on the court. I will be as focused as I can be on the job at hand tomorrow. This is a situation where, you know, just puts me back in place of what's actually more important and basketball is not the most important thing in my life. Reporter: Now, the LAPD told us that this type of incident is very alarming but not unusual and get this, James said that he'd be willing to become a racial lightning rod saying that if these types of racial acts trigger more discussion on race in America he's not against this happening to me as long as my family is safe. Michael. All right, thank you, Matt. Definitely not afraid to speak up about it. Very courageous of him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.