Transcript for Legal implications of revised travel ban

Outrageous. Dan Abrams, I don't know if you want to comment or move on to the travel ban. Let's move on. To the basics, number one the old travel ban completely over now. That's right. Effectively moot and a new one in place and the people who hated the first travel ban are going to hate this one too. But as a legal matter, they've addressed many of the concerns that were raised by the courts. The fact that it's now clear it it won't apply to green card holders, won't agree to people with a valid Visa. Doesn't give preference to Christians. Some reasoning offered to why they picked these six countries. That stuff really matters as a legal matter. And so I think that they've probably overcome most of the -- That's the question. The white house seems to think right now this is bulletproof legally. I wouldn't say bulletproof but it's certainly a lot better and I think they have a very good chance of it passing constitutional muster but there will be challenges. And the opponents still believe the president's original call for a Muslim ban during the campaign colors this whole effort. Right, and there's going to be an interesting legal question about now with this new order, can they use the president's old statements about what the intent of this was or his surrogate's old statements this court when challenging this. They'll still say this is a Muslim ban. They could have added countries like North Korea, let's say, which is not a majority Muslim. And then you really would have eliminated I think as a legal matter the argument that this is just a Muslim ban. They didn't do. And so now they are going to face this question again in court, is this a Muslim ban but I said it previously when it first passed. He last ee normlous autonomy and will probably pass constitutional muster. Two separate questions legal from policy. Okay, Dan Abrams, thanks very

