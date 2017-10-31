Transcript for Legal implications of Russia investigation, 1st charges

All right, so let's bring in our chief legal analyst, Dan Abrams. You were listening ink tently. What jumped out. So it's important to remember what's significant here and what's not significant here. It's not that significant at this point exactly what papadopoulos did, even what manafort or Gates did in the context of the big picture question of was there collusion? What do I mean by that? The key question, what did the trump campaign officials do? Every time a question is asked about, well, what did the campaign officials do, the answer is, well, this is what papadopoulos has been -- this is what he's pleading to or this is what manafort is charged with. Those are important and, but they don't go to the ultimate question of what did the campaign officials do? What did they say in response, et cetera, and that's what you have to be focusing on. Manafort and gaetsdz pleaded not guilty. Does this mean they're not cooperating with the investigation. It means they're not cooperating enough. If they are cooperating they did cooperate they're certainly going to cooperate now. If they did cooperate at any point, we don't know but they certainly didn't cooperate enough to get a plea deal. Let's tie the two things together. One of the things we know from the papadopoulos agreement we believe the high campaign officials he was in contact with include Paul manafort and likely Rick Gates as well so if you tie together the idea that he may have information on them with the indictments of manafort and Gates, it's another way to get more pressure on them to cooperate going forward That's right. But it is fair for the administration to say that the manafort and Gates indictments don't relate to Russia and they don't relate to trump meaning they're about money. I shouldn't say they don't relate to Russia. They don't relate to the trump campaign because they're about things that happened before then. The question when you look at the big picture is a separate issue. All right, Dan, thank you very much. My friend, shake my hand.

