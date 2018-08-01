Transcript for Liam Neeson opens up about 'The Commuter' live on 'GMA'

Good reason why they're applauding because we're back now with a guest who's known for keeping us on the edge of our seats, from "Taken" to his new movie "The commuter" where he plays an ex-cop turns insurance salesman who gets caught on a deadly conspiracy on a train. Please welcome Liam Neeson. Hi, robin. Hello. Wonderful as always to see you. So glad it's you this morning and not that guy, George. Why, I oughta. Come on, no, no, no. Big heart. That's my man. That's my man. You are always a big cut up. Watched "The commuter" over the weekend. I was so worried when a year ago you said no one wants to see me in these action movies anymore. Thank goodness you didn't listen to yourself. What keeps drawing you back? Lots of money. No, I like doing them. I love doing -- working with these stunt guys, fight choreographer and we've dong 19 flips together so I feel like a kid in a toy shop when I'm with these guys. I can't believe "Taken" wane ten years ago. 11 years ago we shot it. Gosh. And I haven't changed. This has a little bit of a "Taken" twist to it. I want to show a little bit. Sure, sure. "The commuter." What if I asked you to do one little thing, something that's meaningless to you but could profoundly affect an individual on this train? Why would I do it? Because there would be a reward. Uh-huh. So what's the reward? In the bathroom carriage 2. There is a package and inside that package is $25,000. Ooh. See. More money. You know what I really enjoyed, you know I'm a huge admirer of your work. Thank you. It's the thrilling aspect of it kind of like watching a Hitchcock movie. Well, he's a guy who's just -- he's an insurance salesman. He lost his job because he reached the age of 60. And he's mortgaged up to the hilt and has a kid that has to go to college and this beautiful woman offers him this way out. If you do this one thing thing there is a certain amount of money in the bathroom and $75,000 when you complete this so he finds himself involved in this criminal conspiracy that affects -- that will affect all the passengers on the train and his family and himself. So -- Yeah. Thrills and spills. Always, always and this particular director you worked with you've worked with before in four times. We only have a few minutes left and I like many -- do you all have waze? Applause ] You can get this man's voice now, right? Can you give us a little taste, right? One of your crew told me what waze wasn the back. When you're promoting a film you do all this stuff and you don't know half of what you're doing so waze is I'm giving people directions in the car. Right. Like don't turn left. I said don't turn left.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.