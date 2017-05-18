Transcript for Linkin Park gives a surprise performance at NYC's Grand Central Terminal

We want to conclude our pop-up week. Our favorite musical artist popping up where you would least expect them. Yes, that is the truth. This morning, may be the most epic pop-up yet. Linkin park in grand central station of all places and Jesse palmer. Linkin park, they sold more than 55 million albums and now they're popping up in New York's most famous train station. Got the entire journey and the fans who got the shock of a lifetime. We're linkin park and we're here for "Gma" and popping up in grand central. It's our most anticipated pop-up concert yet. Our crews working all day to transform a Manhattan subway into a concert hall fit for rock royalty. Commuters, eventually seeing the writing on the wall. I'm a huge linkin park fan coming home from work and here we are. Word quickly spreading on social media. One person posted linkin park at grand central. It's about to go down. ??? Before long hundreds of fans begin flooding the platform. And then the big moment. Got to go to grand central. Reporter: Their train pulling up to the station. Let's go play a show. Let's do it. Let's do this. ??? ??? I don't like my mind right now. Stacking up problems and wish I could let go but discomfort and panic and drive myself crazy because I can't escape the gravity ??? yeah, I drive myself crazy thinking everybody is about me ??? ??? I'm holding on why is everything so heavy ??? ??? holding on something I can't carry and can drag it around but it's bringing me down ??? ??? just let go holding on why is everything so heavy ??? ??? why is everything so heavy why is everything so heavy ??? After an unexpected Facebook call. Hi, honey. I'm playing grand central station right now. Society so have mercy ??? ??? and one show waiting ??? It was the fans that help bring down the house. ??? For all this there's only one you should know ??? I put my trust in you and pushed as far as I can go ??? ??? for all this there's only one thing you should know ??? I tried so hard and got so far ??? ??? but in the end it doesn't even matter I had to fall to lose it all but in the end it doesn't even matter ??? New York City. Such a cool scene, right? Unbelievable. Lucky fans in grand central got to hear their current single "Heavy." You can hear their entire new album when it hits stores tomorrow.

