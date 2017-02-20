Transcript for Lisa Marie Presley files lawsuit to fight for custody of her daughters

Lisa Marie Presley's divorce and bombshell allegations about her ex. Her 8-year-old twin girls are caught in the middle and ABC's Mara schiavocampo is here with more. Good morning, Mara. Reporter: Michael, good morning. Those girls are now in protective custody. Presley is accusing her estranged husband of sexual misconduct. The two are in a bitter battle over money. New court documents revealing how nasty the split has become. This morning, explosive accusations in the divorce battle between Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood. Presley claiming she discovered her estranged husband had a collection of hundreds of inappropriate photos of children and says as a result, he is now facing allegations of sexual abuse and neglect in family court. Lockwood who through his lawyer calls Presley's claims highly sensationalized and inaccurate is speaking spousal support of almost $500,000 a year. This has become a messy divorce. Reporter: This is Presley's fourth marriage. The 49-year-old also previously wed to Michael Jackson and Nicolas cage. Presley and Lockwood, a musician, splitting last summer after ten years of marriage. Now, in court documents filed this pops and obtained by "People" magazine Presley claiming her 8-year-old twin daughters with Lockwood are in protective custody after she says she discovered the photos. Presley stating, I was shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach. If they are not false allegations they will be treated very seriously and looked at in terms of whether or not he poses a danger to the children. Reporter: Presley argues the allegations of sexual misconduct are among the grounds for denying Lockwood's request for spousal support. Lockwood is asking for $40,000 a month and $100,000 in legal fees and wants the court to toss their post-nuptial agreement signed after the wedding. Saying, since separation, he has no income and has received no support making it necessary for him to sell his personal property and sleep on a friend's couch to avoid being a homeless person. While he argues Presley continues to live an extremely affluent and comfortable lifestyle. Documents stating Elvis' only daughter gets an inheritance payment of $100,000 every month. Plus, a salary from graceland of $4300 a month. Now, as for those sexual abuse allegations officials say they are reviewing evidence Lockwood has not been charged with anything. We reached out to Presley for comment but we did not hear back and their next court date later this week so we'll learn a lot more about this case. Thank you.

