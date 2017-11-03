Transcript for Los Angeles police check on Richard Simmons amid concerns about his health

??? He's the guy who got us sweatin' to the oldies. Richard Simmons mysteriously stepped out of the public eye three years ago. Renewed concern about whether or not that was his choice. And the LAPD knocked on his door to check it out. ABC's Marci Gonzalez joins us with what they found out. Hi, Marci. Good morning, Paula and Dan. The decorative who did that welfare check tells us he had a face-to-face conversation with Simmons and despite all of the rumors and speculation, the 68-year-old is just fine. Oh, my god. I'll put my stuffing right there. Reporter: From relishing the limelight. When I'm stuck with a day that's gray and lonely ??? Reporter: To mysteriously vanishing from public view. I haven't talked to anybody who thinks Richard Simmons is fine. Reporter: But this morning the LAPD is putting to rest conspiracies about fitness icon Richard Simmons' well-being. The concern raised because the sweatin' to the oldies creator hasn't been seen in public in more than three years. No showing at classes at his slimmons studio before it closed and reportedly cutting off communication with fans and friends. I would send him e-mails and he would write back in hours and it went away. Reporter: The number one podcast called missing Richard Simmons. This brings us to Richard disappearance theory number two the dog theory. Reporter: Exploring conspiracies theories including he is being held hostage by his longtime housekeeper. She started screaming like a witch, no, no, get out, get out. I don't want him here. Richard looked at me and said you got to go. Really? Is she controlling your life now and he said, yes. Where are you? Reporter: The LAPD denying that saying he is in no way being held against his will. Detective Kevin Becker telling ABC news during a welfare check the workout guru was funny, engaging and still in pretty good shape noting Simmons is just taking some time for himself. And that is what his representative has maintained saying Simmons is willingly enjoying his life outside of the spotlight. Dan and Paula. Marci, thank you. I've been listening to it. It's fascinating. He's a multifaceted man for sure. The number one pod cassian right now. Pretty incredible. Number one in the country. Par CIA, thanks again.

