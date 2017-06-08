-
Now Playing: Lotto winner shares winnings with restaurant employees
-
Now Playing: $24 million winner claims prize with 2 days left
-
Now Playing: Authorities call off search for 3 missing Marines
-
Now Playing: Lottery jackpots now over $650 million
-
Now Playing: Trump greets wedding guests at his New Jersey golf club
-
Now Playing: Two murder suspects in custody after cross-country manhunt
-
Now Playing: Extreme turbulence hits Philadelphia-bound flight
-
Now Playing: GM issues a world-wide recall affecting nearly 700,000 trucks
-
Now Playing: Man survives 45 hours stranded in the Arizona desert after his car breaks down
-
Now Playing: Florida resort stunned by first murder case in more than 15 years
-
Now Playing: Dangerous weather moves across parts of the US
-
Now Playing: Man stranded in Arizona desert after car breaks down
-
Now Playing: Northwestern professor and Oxford administrator surrender in California
-
Now Playing: Celebrating National Oyster Day
-
Now Playing: 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli convicted at securities fraud trial
-
Now Playing: Missing hiker and dog rescued after 4 days in woods
-
Now Playing: Dueling jackpots set to make lottery history
-
Now Playing: Severe storms wreak havoc in Mid-Atlantic region and around US
-
Now Playing: Woman, 2 children escape after being held hostage in Virginia for more than 2 years
-
Now Playing: Twin mega-jackpots puts half a billion dollars on the line