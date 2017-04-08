Transcript for Lottery players have chance to win two mega jackpots

We are back now with our big board. In a history making first lotto players across the country have a chance to win not one, but two megajackpots this weekend for more than, how much, how much? $600 million. Oh, man. So I'll break it down. There's a $286 million Powerball prize and more than $323 million in the mega millions jackpot. T.J. Has our tickets in hand. I need to hurry up and bring you your disappointment. Have you ever heard of an umbrella. I have. With we had a little monsoon going outside. Taking one for the team. The sacrifice is necessary, $323 million on the line tonight, tomorrow night you got another, 286 million on the line. Okay. So -- What's our chances? Not very good but if you take the lump sum on the Powerball you're about 178 million. On the mega millions tonight about $199 million, so definitely want to take that option. The odds are, however -- Which one gives you the best odds. Powerball gives you the odds 1 in 293 million. That's not very good. So you're saying I got a shot. The other one, 1 in 259 million. Only specific states you can buy both. 44 states play these games. Some in Nevada will have to cross the state line. You see some of the states but for the most part you can get your tickets if you need them and have them until 10:45 tonight to get them. These will really work. Yes. Thanks so much. Thank you. All right, coming up, new meal kits taking over a lot of

