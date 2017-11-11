Transcript for Louis C.K. admits the allegations against him are true

We have news this morning about the comedian Louis C.K. Who has come out to say that the accusations against him are actually true. ABC's Eva pilgrim is here covering the fallout from this admission, Eva, good morning. Reporter: Good morning. For many these allegations against comedian Louis C.K. Came as a shock. He joked about how men mistreated women and even been referred to as a male feminist but now his own behavior in question and this morning, that stunning admission. There is no greater threat to women than men. We're the number one threat. Reporter: Popular comedian Louis C.K. At the center of the latest sexual misconduct allegations now confirming them in a statement saying, I want to address the stories told to "The New York Times" by five women. These stories are true. I donam the guy that women see and go, eh. Reporter: The bombshell report details stories stretching back more than a decade all saying Louis exposed and touched himself in front of them. Chicago comedy duo Dana min Goodman and Julia wolov said they met him at a festival in 2002. At first they thought he was joking but then he proceeded to take all of his clothes off and get completely naked. The comedian admitting at the time I said to myself that I did was okay, but what I learned later in life, too late, is that the power I had over these women is that they admired me and I wielded that power irresponsibly. Well, Louis C.K. Is probably one of the most popular well liked comedians, you know, this person's powerful and could hurt your career. Reporter: Louis built a career making crowds laugh about male hypocrisy, making fun of his appearance and sexual hangups. Really sick sexual thoughts. No, you have no idea. Reporter: Now feeling the fallout from these women coming forward, FX cutting all ties, HBO and Netflix also dropping him from upcoming projects, the release of his new film "I love you daddy" abruptly canceled by the production company. And Louis C.K. Saying he is remorseful. He's tried to learn from what he did. But also admits he tried to run from it. Now saying he realizes just how many people he hurt with his actions, not just the women but all of the people around him if and his family. Eva, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.