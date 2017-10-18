Transcript for Luke Evans belts out Elton John's 'Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me'

We'll that this is the first time been on the show so you don't know and it's great for you via port terrified. Now we always end in song. Oh do it yeah fantastic. So it could be anything. Did you some idea what we do you think for Bill Condon you we're doing guest on right yep that's maybe there's something else it would into play when you're in rent. A big budget. Roger let's yeah yeah that's a great big yes on a source something that I've sung in the can be anything maybe something you just think in the shower. OK. All I that this is this is a big shallow. Shown on before me okay. Don't read this guy. Little Dodd on mean. You. Although us judge Maas there's always one else does he. I just not own Brad man. Hey to a long new three. Moral. Of the moon man ripped me is flat this. Below and on the. The news wild knowledge get a beat. Yes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.