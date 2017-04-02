Transcript for Machete Suspect Captured Outside Famed Louvre Museum

We'll try to approve that. Paris, authorities are learning new details about the suspect accused of trying to attack soldiers with machetes outside the famed louvre museum and ABC's Alex Marquardt is in Paris with the very latest for us this morning. Good morning, Alex. Reporter: Good morning, Paula. The louvre museum is back open this morning. You can see long lines of people here waiting to get in. After the museum was shut down and evacuated yesterday following the attack, that attack happening just a short distance from here at the entrance of the underground mall that is underneath the museum. There are crowds of visitors inside at the time. They huddled together before being led out. The attacker charged at a group of soldiers with two military-style machetes. He was shot four types and this morning is in critical condition. French authorities have officially called this an act of terrorism. They are still looking into the identity of the attacker, any possible connects he may have had and know from the Paris prosecutor he is a 29-year-old Egyptian who got a French tourist Visa in dubai and traveled here January 26th renting an apartment in an upscale neighborhood and stepped up security in the wake of three major terror attacks in the past two years, French officials fearing that another one is inevitable but as you can see here this morning the French who live here and the foreigners visiting trying to ignore that and enjoy this magnificent if rainy city. Dan. Alex, thank you.

