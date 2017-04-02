-
Now Playing: Federal Judge in Seattle Rules Against Trump Immigration Order
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump Administration Moves to Put Pressure on Iran
-
Now Playing: Machete Suspect Captured Outside Famed Louvre Museum
-
Now Playing: NFL Commissioner Answers Questions at Fan Forum
-
Now Playing: Denver Transit Guard's Killer Could Have Been Radicalized
-
Now Playing: NFL Stars Visit NASA Before the Super Bowl
-
Now Playing: VIDEO: Dan Harris Reports on His '10% Happier' Meditation Tour
-
Now Playing: Adam Driver Teams With Snickers for Live Super Bowl Commercial
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Pawdoption Bowl Finale
-
Now Playing: How to Make a Super Bowl Snack Stadium
-
Now Playing: Kid Correspondent Sophie Schneider and Rob Gronkowski Appear Live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: The Most-Searched Super Bowl Recipes
-
Now Playing: Rob Gronkowski Appears Live on 'GMA' Ahead of the Big Game
-
Now Playing: Beyonce Spotted Leaving Rehearsal for 2017 Grammys
-
Now Playing: Goldman Family Discuss Moving on After OJ Simpson Lawsuit
-
Now Playing: Lady Gaga Shares How She's Gearing Up for the Halftime Show
-
Now Playing: Trump Has More Unconfirmed Cabinet Nominees at 2-Week Mark Than All Former US Presidents Combined
-
Now Playing: Son Who Was Last Person to See His Mother Alive Speaks Out
-
Now Playing: Super Bowl Weekend Excitement
-
Now Playing: Evaluating President Trump's Second Week