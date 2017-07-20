Transcript for Madonna wins court victory in fight against auction of personal items

Madonna received a victory in court. A judge halting the sale of a number of her belongings up for auction including that now famous letter from one time boyfriend tupac. Amy, you have details. The decision came after the singer filed an emergency court order. Madonna says she was blindsided this month when she found out through the auction that that intimate memorabilia was no longtr in her possession. ??? this morning, Madonna is singing a happy tune. A New York judge blocking an auction house from selling some of the material girl's very personal items. Granding the pop star a temporary restaining order that forced the auction house to remove 22 of 128 Madonna memorabilia items up for sale. Among them personal photos, previously worn underwear and a revealing breakup letter from a very famous ex, the late rap star tupac shakur. Both Madonna and tupac's privacy is being invaded and at least she can speak up for herself. Reporter: According to court documents she was shocked to learn through the media tupac's letter was being auctioned since I had no idea that the that cure letter was no longer in my possession. Another item up for sale was a hairbrush that still had some strands of the material girl's hair in it. I understand that my DNA could be extracted from a piece of my hair. It is outrageous and grossly offensive my DNA could be auctioned for sale to the general public. She notes most of the Madonna memorabilia put up for sale were provided by former friend Darlene Lutz who was a frequent overnight guest. The material girl now claiming Lutz betrayed her trust. Attorneys for Lutz firing back calling her claims meritless saying it is pretext for her personal vendetta against Ms. Lutz. We feel Darlene has a right to sell them. Turns out she doesn't. The judge's ruling is not final and the auction house has vowed to fight. A spokesperson said they are confident the Madonna memorabilia will be back up for sale again. The preauction estimate on the tupac letter alone was $400,000. Get out. That is why -- $400,000. Yes, that's what they say. Yes. A lot of money at stake. That is.

