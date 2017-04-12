Transcript for Major takeaways from the tax bill for average Americans

With that being passed everyone is wondering if the Republican tax bill becomes law, how will it affect your bottom line? ABC's Rebecca Jarvis is here to break it down for us. Good morning, Rebecca. Good morning, Michael. This depends on how much money you make and how you pay those taxes. These changes would take effect January 1st, 2018. You'll see the difference pretty quickly, about a year from March or April, one of the biggest impacts for middle class Americans is the senate plan increases the standard deduction from $6,350 to $12,000 for individuals and from $12,700 to $24,000 for couples. Which means if you're someone who takes that standard deduction and more than two-thirds of Americans do you will likely see some tax savings, plus if you're a parent, the bill expands the child tax credit from $1,000 to $2,000, Michael. Let's break it down in real numbers. What kind of savings are we talking about. The real numbers are what is so key. Let's say you make $40,000 a year. The majority of people in your tax bracket will see some sort of tax cut on average about $330 in 2019 but about 5% of those people will see their taxes rise. Now if you make 55 thousand, $775, that is the medium household income in the united States right now. Again, the majority in your bracket will get a cut on average $812 in 2019 but in this group, 11% will see their tacks rise and low and middle income Americans could also see their taxes rise over the long term because according to the cbo, many of these most generous tax cuts like the increased standard deduction and double child deduct, those expire, Michael, in 2025. You mentioned actually some will see their taxes go up. That's right. Who are those people? So those who itemize about a third of Americans do, they could see their tax bills increase, for example, those who are deducting major medical expenses not covered by insurance, people in high tax states like California, New York and Connecticut and finally, Michael, people who could pay more are those who get larger benefits because of their children. So if you don't have children, you actually don't benefit as much from this new tax plan. Rebecca, thank you. A lot to break down. It is.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.